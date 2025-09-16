EXCLUSIVE: Royal Butler Reveals Why Disgraced Duke of York is Floundering Worse Than Ever Three Years After Death of His 'Only Protector' Queen Elizabeth

Burrell, who served the royal household for over a decade and later worked as Princess Diana's butler, describes Andrew as the Queen's "favorite son" and someone who repeatedly leaned on her to shield him from scandal.

Burrell said: "The Queen was always there for her son to save him from himself and from his mistakes.

"When financially strapped, he would always ask her for help. But now she is gone, what next? The future for Prince Andrew looks bleak."

He added: "The Duke of York demands and expects respect for his position and will reprimand anyone who forgets to bow when introduced to him.

"But Prince William sees Andrew as a liability. He, like his father, is unlikely to take on the expense of running Andrew's life.

"When William is king, there will be no space for Andrew."