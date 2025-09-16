'Some Hatred Cannot Be Negotiated With': FBI Reveals Charlie Kirk Assassin's 'Sick' Motive Behind MAGA Star's Killing
Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson justified his actions by saying "some hatred cannot be negotiated with."
RadarOnline.com can reveal FBI Director Kash Patel has disclosed the motive behind the MAGA influencer's shooting while giving an insight into the investigation surrounding the 22-year-old who was taken in police custody late last Thursday.
Haunting Vow
Patel said: "I will say what was found in terms of information, a text message exchange, where the suspect specifically stated he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was gonna do that."
He added that when Robinson was questioned why he would kill the conservative influencer, he responded: "Some hatred cannot be negotiated with."
The suspect will appear in court today — where he's set to be charged for Kirk's death.
The investigation, according to Patel, has featured witness interviews between both the FBI and local and regional law enforcement, where they found Robinson "essentially admitted" to killing Kirk during his talk at Utah Valley University Campus last Wednesday.
FBI Director Slammed
DNA from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm that was used to kill Kirk was a match for the suspect, Patel said.
He also tempered concerns about how long details pertaining to the probe were taking, saying that he "won't stylize the evidence" but that "information will come out".
Patel faces a Senate grilling on Tuesday over his handling of the investigation.
He has been criticized for Robinson being arrested only after his own father turned him into the authorities.
Prominent conservatives have blasted Patel for his handling of the investigation, which included three botched arrests.
Trump Praise
Christopher Rufo, a fellow at the conservative think-tank the Manhattan Institute, wrote on X on Friday that it was "time for Republicans to assess whether Kash Patel is the right man to run the FBI."
Rufo also added that Patel "performed terribly in the last few days, and it's not clear whether he has the operational expertise to investigate, infiltrate, and disrupt the violent movements—of whatever ideology—that threaten the peace in the United States."
Christian conservative radio host Erick Erickson also weighed in, writing on X that the "FBI situation is concerning."
National Review writer Michael Brendan Dougherty did not call out Patel explicitly but noted on X, "so the killer's dad does all the work, then law enforcement congratulates themselves and each other and heads out for celebratory beers."
"Are they going to look into this Discord chat? The roommate? The press that can't even quote Kirk accurately concludes the killer 'self-radicalized' and I'm supposed to take that at face value? That's it?," questioned Dougherty.
President Donald Trump however, had a different take on the way that the hunt played out: "I am very proud of the FBI. Kash—and everyone else— they have done a great job."
X user Pro America Politics also posted in favor of Patel, writing "we aren't firing Kash Patel. Stop. The FBI arrested this killer within 48 hours. This was an excellent job. I have a 100 per cent faith in Kash Patel."