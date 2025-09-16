'Some Hatred Cannot Be Negotiated With': FBI Reveals Charlie Kirk Assassin's 'Sick' Motive Behind MAGA Star's Killing

Patel said: "I will say what was found in terms of information, a text message exchange, where the suspect specifically stated he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was gonna do that."

He added that when Robinson was questioned why he would kill the conservative influencer, he responded: "Some hatred cannot be negotiated with."

The suspect will appear in court today — where he's set to be charged for Kirk's death.

The investigation, according to Patel, has featured witness interviews between both the FBI and local and regional law enforcement, where they found Robinson "essentially admitted" to killing Kirk during his talk at Utah Valley University Campus last Wednesday.