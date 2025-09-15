Inside Kirk's 'Assassin' Tyler Robinson's Spiral: How He Went From Being 'The Good Son' in an All-MAGA Family to 'Withdrawing' From Friends — and Why He 'Struggled With Life After High School' 

Robinson, 22, grew up in a tight-knit conservative family in Southern Utah, but his beliefs began to change as he entered adulthood and his once-promising future descended into a reclusive life where he became a withdrawn gamer whom his neighbors barely knew.

Robinson's mom was so proud of his academic achievements.

"It’s really sad that someone with his mind put it to that sort of use," former high school classmate Keaton Brooksby told the New York Times about Robinson.

He was a pre-engineering major at Utah State University before leaving after his first semester in 2021. Robinson was attending a local trade school to become an electrician at the time of Kirk's assassination.

Robinson graduated from Pine View High School in St. George in 2021. His mom, Amber Jones Robinson, shared a Facebook video at the time of how her son received a $32,000 university scholarship, wiping away tears and gushing: "He has always been our pride and joy since he was little."

Robinson was described as a shy but successful high school student.

Jones Robinson quickly erased all of her photos from Facebook following her son's arrest, but not before one revealed that Robinson graduated from middle school with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

The proud mom later bragged that her son was taking Advanced Placement calculus, in addition to college-level classes, while in high school, in an August 2020 Facebook post.

Jaida Funk, 22, knew Robinson from elementary school through their high school graduation. She told the Times they were both on the honor roll and he was "respectful, hardworking, and smart."

“He’s the kind of kid that even if you are not friends, you’d ask him to be in your group project,” she said. "He’s someone you’d expect to get the award for perfect attendance."

While Robinson wasn't in the popular crowd, he was well-liked, according to Funk.

"The way he carries himself and speaks to others. I thought he’d be a C.E.O. or a businessman. He had good leadership qualities."