Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin Linked to Transgender Roommate Cooperating with FBI

Kirk, 31, was fatally struck in the neck by a single bullet while appearing on his "American Comeback" college tour. The shooting came moments after an attendee asked him about transgender mass shooters.

Hunter Kozak asked: "Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?"

Kirk replied: "Too many."

Kozak pressed: "Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?"

Kirk responded: "Counting or not counting gang violence?" Seconds later, a shot rang out.

Investigators said text messages and other communications between Robinson and his roommate proved critical in the case.

Authorities revealed Friday that the roommate had provided Discord messages from a contact named "Tyler". The messages described bullet casings matching those found at the scene and mentioned retrieving a rifle from a drop point.