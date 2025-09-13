Your tip
Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin Linked to Transgender Roommate Cooperating with FBI

Composite photo of Charlie Kirl and Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA; Utah Governor's Office

Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson was living with a transgender partner.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 13 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, was living with a transgender partner who is now cooperating with the FBI in its probe of the conservative activist's fatal shooting, RadarOnline.com can report.

Authorities have not publicly identified the individual, who was reportedly transitioning from male to female. The relationship was first reported by Fox News' Brooke Singman, and investigators said the person has been fully cooperating with federal agents.

charlie kirk alleged assassin transgender roommate cooperating fbi
Source: Utah Governor's Office

The suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk identifies as an unaffiliated voter.

Public records show that 22-year-old Lance Twiggs lived at the same Utah address as Robinson. A relative confirmed that "yes, they were roommates", but stopped short of confirming any romantic involvement.

The family member described Twiggs as the "black sheep" of their St. George family and admitted not knowing their politics.

"I didn't know if Twiggs was transitioning to become a woman, but it wouldn't surprise me," the relative said, noting Twiggs had been questioned by police.

charlie kirk alleged assassin transgender roommate cooperating fbi
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson spoke about Charlie Kirk going to Utah Valley University days before the activist was assassinated.

Kirk, 31, was fatally struck in the neck by a single bullet while appearing on his "American Comeback" college tour. The shooting came moments after an attendee asked him about transgender mass shooters.

Hunter Kozak asked: "Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?"

Kirk replied: "Too many."

Kozak pressed: "Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?"

Kirk responded: "Counting or not counting gang violence?" Seconds later, a shot rang out.

Investigators said text messages and other communications between Robinson and his roommate proved critical in the case.

Authorities revealed Friday that the roommate had provided Discord messages from a contact named "Tyler". The messages described bullet casings matching those found at the scene and mentioned retrieving a rifle from a drop point.

Source: @breaking911/X

The 22-year-old suspect is enrolled at Dixie Technical College in Utah.
Source: @breaking911/X

The 22-year-old suspect is enrolled at Dixie Technical College in Utah.

Casings discovered at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was shot, carried inscriptions, including one that read: "Hey fascist! catch!" The bullets were fired from an imported .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action rifle later found wrapped in a towel in nearby woods.

According to the affidavit: "Messages from contact Tyler also mention that he had changed outfits." The evidence supported an aggravated murder charge against Robinson — the only one carrying the death penalty.

Authorities noted Robinson, who grew up in a conservative Mormon household, was not registered with any major party but had in recent years become increasingly aligned with far-left ideology.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox recently claimed: "It's very clear to us and to the investigators that this was a person who was deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology." Cox said Robinson's new views had sparked heated arguments at family dinners, including one over Kirk's politics.

Source: Utah Governor's Office

Tyler Robinson did not vote in the last two elections.
Source: Utah Governor's Office

Tyler Robinson did not vote in the last two elections.

Robinson allegedly discussed etching messages into bullets with his roommate. Discord, however, pushed back against reports that its platform was used for planning. The company removed Robinson's account and said: "There was no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord."

Robinson ultimately turned himself in after being confronted by his father and speaking with a youth minister, a former sheriff's deputy, law enforcement sources confirmed.

