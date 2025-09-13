From Heartbreak to Healing: Sharon Osbourne Reflects on Ozzy's Death and Leans on Family and Fans for Strength

Sharon wrote alongside a video of herself and Kelly: "I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you've shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it's carried me through many nights."

While acknowledging her ongoing grief, Sharon explained that she found peace in connecting with the powerful birds: "Though I'm still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with.

"The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They'll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It's a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical."

Before signing off, she offered heartfelt thanks to fans: "I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."