From Heartbreak to Healing: Sharon Osbourne Reflects on Ozzy's Death and Leans on Family and Fans for Strength
Sharon Osbourne has publicly addressed fans for the first time following the death of her husband, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away at the age of 76, RadarOnline.com can report.
In an emotional Instagram post, Sharon expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support while sharing a glimpse of a recent afternoon spent with her daughter, Kelly, at a local falconry.
Sharon wrote alongside a video of herself and Kelly: "I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you've shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it's carried me through many nights."
While acknowledging her ongoing grief, Sharon explained that she found peace in connecting with the powerful birds: "Though I'm still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with.
"The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They'll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It's a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical."
Before signing off, she offered heartfelt thanks to fans: "I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."
Kelly had also posted a lighthearted update, showing her mother smiling as an owl perched on her hand. Kelly, 40, captioned the clip: "Today I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it! Thank you (Gerard Sulter) for putting a smile on my mum's face too!"
Ozzy and Sharon's marriage spanned 43 years, beginning with their wedding on July 4, 1982. The couple met in 1970 through Sharon's father, Don Arden, who managed Ozzy's band Black Sabbath. They began their relationship after Ozzy's divorce from his first wife, Thelma Riley.
Together, the Osbournes raised three children: Aimee, 41, Kelly, and Jack, 39. Ozzy also had three other children — Elliot Kingsley, Jessica and Louis — from his first marriage.
The family announced Ozzy's death on July 22, attributing it to cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease.
They shared in a statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."
Notably, Ozzy's children from his first marriage, Elliot and Jessica, did not sign the family statement.
A source later told People that Sharon was devastated but supported by her children in the days following Ozzy's passing: "Sharon's heartbroken but very proud of the life the family built together. Everyone's rallying around her. She's been the rock of this family for decades, and now it's her turn to be held up."
The insider added that Sharon has not been left alone since Ozzy's death: "The kids are making sure she's never alone – they've been with her constantly, sharing stories, laughing through the tears and just being together. There's a lot of pain, but also a lot of comfort from the family time that they got to enjoy up until the very end."
Sharon was first seen in public at Ozzy's funeral procession, which took place in his hometown of Birmingham, England, on July 30.