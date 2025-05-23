EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Branding Black Sabbath Comeback Gig His 'Death Show' As He Endures Agonizing Final Days
Ozzy Osbourne has a grim nickname for his farewell rock show – his 'Death Show.'
RadarOnline.com has revealed how the Black Sabbath rock survivor has recruited a health team to get him back on stage for the last time with the band.
Health Battle
But sources tell us the the crocked rocker, 76, has declared he knows he hasn't long to live and it will he a fitting R.I.P. for his life and career.
One insider close to the Osbournes said: "Ozzy is not known for mincing words, and it's no different when it comes to him talking about his health – and death.
"He's been joking his farewell gig is his 'Death Show' as he thinks it will mark the beginning of the end for him.
"But he's also been saying it will be fitting to go out with a bang doing what he's always loved."
The sad reality being faced by Osbourne comes despite the rocker recently saying he was feeling he is "getting stronger every day" as he prepares for what is expected to be his final live performance this summer in his hometown of Birmingham after he quit his home in the U.S. to move back to Britain.
The 76-year-old frontman, who has lived with Parkinson's disease since 2019 and has suffered a series of major health setbacks, is working to regain strength in time for a long-awaited Sabbath farewell concert on 5 July.
Final Comeback
The show, titled Back to the Beginning, will be held at Villa Park and marks the first time Osbourne has reunited on stage with original bandmates Geezer Butler, 74, Tony Iommi, 76, and Bill Ward, 76, in two decades.
"He's working out every day. He's getting stronger every day and he is ready for this," his daughter Kelly Osbourne, 39, said.
"I think this is going to be the final one. It is my dad's opportunity to say thank you to everybody who gave him the life and the career."
Painful Training
Osbourne added: "I've been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It's like starting all over again. I've got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going." Osbourne's daughter Kelly added the planned Villa Park performance would be deeply emotional for the singer and for fans of the legendary metal band.
"It gives me goosebumps just talking about it because it's his moment to give back and it's not about anything other than his love for his fans," she said. "I think it's going to be a really magical moment."
Osbourne is expected to perform a short solo set before joining Butler, Iommi and Ward for a full Sabbath performance.
His wife and longtime manager Sharon Osbourne, 71, said his voice remains unaffected by the progression of his illness.
"He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this," she said.
"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."
Osbourne and his family moved back to the UK in 2023, a decision he described as a homecoming.
"I'm English. I want to be back," he said. "I've had enough of living in America. I want to come home."