EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Branding Black Sabbath Comeback Gig His 'Death Show' As He Endures Agonizing Final Days

But sources tell us the the crocked rocker, 76, has declared he knows he hasn't long to live and it will he a fitting R.I.P. for his life and career.

One insider close to the Osbournes said: "Ozzy is not known for mincing words, and it's no different when it comes to him talking about his health – and death.

"He's been joking his farewell gig is his 'Death Show' as he thinks it will mark the beginning of the end for him.

"But he's also been saying it will be fitting to go out with a bang doing what he's always loved."

The sad reality being faced by Osbourne comes despite the rocker recently saying he was feeling he is "getting stronger every day" as he prepares for what is expected to be his final live performance this summer in his hometown of Birmingham after he quit his home in the U.S. to move back to Britain.

The 76-year-old frontman, who has lived with Parkinson's disease since 2019 and has suffered a series of major health setbacks, is working to regain strength in time for a long-awaited Sabbath farewell concert on 5 July.