Ex-Talk Show Titan Ellen DeGeneres Accused of 'T-Boning' Another Car After Allegedly Running Through a Stop Sign Leading to 'Serious Injuries'

The couple initially purchased what DeGeneres described as a "part-time house" in the Cotswolds, intending to split their time between the United States and the U.K. But in November 2023, shortly after Donald Trump's return to the presidency, they decided to relocate permanently.

"Yes. We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in'. And we're like, 'We're staying here,'" DeGeneres said in July.

Reflecting on life in rural England, she added: "We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture — everything you see is charming, and it's just a simpler way of life. It's clean. Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here."