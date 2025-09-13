Mötley Crüe Frontman Vince Neil Opens Up About Secret Stroke That Left Him Unable to Walk: 'The Doctors Said They Didn't Think I'd Be Able to go Back on Stage Again'
Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil has revealed he suffered a stroke in his sleep late last year, forcing the band to postpone their Las Vegas residency and sparking concerns about his future on stage, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 64-year-old singer shared details of the frightening ordeal on Friday, September 12, claiming: "I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough." He added that his "whole left side went out" after the stroke, which occurred on Christmas.
Neil's Stroke
Doctors initially worried Neil might never perform again. He recalled: "The doctors said they didn't think I'd be able to go back on stage again. I go, 'No, no, I'm gonna do it. Watch and see.'"
Earlier this year, in March, Mötley Crüe postponed their highly anticipated Las Vegas residency so Neil could undergo a medical procedure and focus on recovery. The singer explained: "We canceled the first part of the (residency) so I could get better."
Neil described the grueling months of physical therapy required to regain mobility. He said: "I went from people carrying me to the bathroom, because I couldn't walk myself, finally to a wheelchair.
"I graduated to a walker, and then I had a cane. Now I don't need anything. But it's like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again."
Neil's rehabilitation
Neil's rehabilitation took place at his Nashville home, where he also worked with a football coach to aid his recovery.
Despite the challenges, the Home Sweet Home singer said he is nearly back to full strength. He stated: "I'm back, I'm 90-, 95-percent to where I was before, and it's going to be great."
Mötley Crüe's Vegas Residency
Mötley Crüe's original residency, scheduled for March 28 through April 19 at Park MGM, was ultimately pushed to September 12 through October 3. In a statement released in March,
Neil addressed fans directly: "To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring. I'm truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well-wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."
The band also issued a joint message, telling fans: "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September."
Kelly Clarkson's Betrayal Laid Bare – 'American Idol' Alum Was 'Disappointed' in Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock for Romancing Her Ex-assistant Brittney Marie Jones Before His Death at 48
Neil's Other Near-Death Experience
The health scare came just one month after Neil's private jet was involved in a fatal crash in Scottsdale, Arizona. The plane veered off the runway and collided with another aircraft, killing the pilot. Neil was not onboard, but his then-girlfriend Rain Hannah and another passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The band said at the time: "While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families about the pilot who lost his life in the passengers who suffered injuries."
In May, it was revealed that Neil and Hannah had ended their 15-year relationship, with reports suggesting the split followed allegations of infidelity.