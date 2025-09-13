Mötley Crüe Frontman Vince Neil Opens Up About Secret Stroke That Left Him Unable to Walk: 'The Doctors Said They Didn't Think I'd Be Able to go Back on Stage Again'

Doctors initially worried Neil might never perform again. He recalled: "The doctors said they didn't think I'd be able to go back on stage again. I go, 'No, no, I'm gonna do it. Watch and see.'"

Earlier this year, in March, Mötley Crüe postponed their highly anticipated Las Vegas residency so Neil could undergo a medical procedure and focus on recovery. The singer explained: "We canceled the first part of the (residency) so I could get better."

Neil described the grueling months of physical therapy required to regain mobility. He said: "I went from people carrying me to the bathroom, because I couldn't walk myself, finally to a wheelchair.

"I graduated to a walker, and then I had a cane. Now I don't need anything. But it's like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again."