Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's Betrayal Laid Bare – 'American Idol' Alum Was 'Disappointed' in Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock for Romancing Her Ex-assistant Brittney Marie Jones Before His Death at 48

photo of kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson's betrayal surfaced as the 'Idol' alum was disappointed in Brandon Blackstock's romance with Brittney Marie Jones before his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 13 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Sept. 13 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Deceived Kelly Clarkson was dealt a double-whammy when her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away recently – not only was the songbird not mentioned in his obituary, but it publicly revealed his romantic relationship with her former assistant for the first time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Blackstock, 48, died on August 7 after a three-year battle with cancer. Clarkson, 43, who shared two children, River, 11, and Remy, 9, with the talent manager, filed for divorce in 2020. It was finalized in 2022.

Kelly's Pain After Ex's Death

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock's obituary highlighted Brittney Marie Jones as his partner, omitting any mention of Kelly Clarkson.

His obituary omitted any reference to the talk-show host, but did praise Brittney Marie Jones, who used to work for Clarkson, calling her his "beautiful and loving partner in life and business."

Until his death, Blackstock and Jones had been living together at his home in Butte, Montana.

Their relationship was just "the icing on the cake of the disappointment" Clarkson felt over the dissolution of their marriage, an insider said.

"Brandon chose to move on with someone Kelly knew and trusted, and that just adds to the person he ended up being to her. He was a great father, but wasn't a great husband."

Not Placing Blame On Brandon's Girlfriend

Sources said Clarkson did not blame Jones for her relationship with Blackstock.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Clarkson did not blame Jones for her relationship with Blackstock.

Despite the crushing betrayal of her ex moving on with someone she trusted, the source said Clarkson "doesn't blame" her former assistant.

The American Idol winner's number-one objective was protecting her children, and "Kelly knew that Brittney wasn't going to be a problem with her and her kids – there was never a misunderstanding between them," the source shared.

Clarkson also didn't hold it against Jones, despite the legal wranglings between her and Blackstock.

The Bitter Split

A California ruling in 2023 ordered Blackstock to repay Clarkson $2.6 million over unlawful commissions.
Source: MEGA

A California ruling in 2023 ordered Blackstock to repay Clarkson $2.6 million over unlawful commissions.

She sued her ex, accusing him of making unauthorized business deals on her behalf while acting as her talent manager.

She claimed he owed her millions in commissions for deals that should have been handled by her agents at Creative Artists Agency, not her manager.

The California Labor Commissioner agreed and in 2023, ordered Blackstock to pay her $2.6 million for "unlawfully procured" business deals.

According to the terms of their divorce settlement, the Grammy winner paid her ex a $1.3 million lump sum plus $45,601 a month for child support.

