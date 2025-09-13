Your tip
Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston is Ready to Adopt With Boyfriend Jim Curtis – 'Friends' Icon and Hypnotist Hunk Eyeing to Get a Pooch to 'Raise Together'

photo of jennifer aniston
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Jim Curtis, a hypnotist hunk, are 'preparing to adopt a pooch together.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 13 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston and beau Jim Curtis are bonding over their love of rescue dogs – and now they're talking about adopting a new pup as a couple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Morning Show sweetheart already has her own little pack – Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, Lord Chesterfield, a Labrador, and Sophie, a pit bull mix – and an insider said hypnotherapist Curtis' senior mutt Odie has "fit right in" with his gal's happy hounds.

Puppy Love

'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are considering adopting a rescue puppy together.
Source: @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are considering adopting a rescue puppy together.

The source said: "Jen's dogs are truly a part of her family. She's built them their own doggy palace at her house, and they are always allowed on the bed and the couch."

"If Jim was against that, Jen would not stick with him – no way. But he adores dogs and is great with them. Now he and Jen are talking about getting another one – maybe even a rescue puppy, so they can have that fun experience of raising it together."

According to the source, the former Friends star, 56, and Jim, 49, are "playing house" during the honeymoon phase of their romance but are also "really committed to making a difference together" by helping as many homeless pooches as possible.

"They've already started looking at pictures online of different dogs. They're both very excited," the insider shared.

Hypnotherapist Curtis' senior dog Odie has blended in with Aniston's canine family.
Source: @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM

Hypnotherapist Curtis' senior dog Odie has blended in with Aniston's canine family.

"Getting a puppy together will be extra fun. It's such a bonding experience, almost like having a newborn – at least for a month or two. It will be a rescue, though. They'd never go to a breeder. There's no denying it's a real commitment, but Jen doesn't seem the least bit worried."

The source said Aniston is "gaga" for Curtis, adding "she's practically beaming 24/7, and Jim has the same glow."

Out With The Old Love

Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux are Aniston's past spouses before her romance with Jim Curtis.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux are Aniston's past spouses before her romance with Jim Curtis.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, twice-divorced Aniston has had failed marriages with Fight Club hunk Brad Pitt and The Leftovers' Justin Theroux – plus a string of false starts with other actors and musicians.

Now, the insider said: "Jen really does feel she's hit the jackpot with Jim. He's so hot, he's kind and respectful. He's evolved and interested in working on himself, and he loves rescuing dogs. What could be better?"

