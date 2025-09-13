EXCLUSIVE: Another Wedding for William Shatner? 'Star Trek' Icon, 94, 'Planning Private and Intimate Ceremony to Recommit Himself to Fourth Wife Elizabeth' After She Was Spotted With a Massive Ring
Gun-shy groom William Shatner has long shot down talk of wedding his fourth wife, Elizabeth Martin, again, but pals whisper she's convinced him to change his mind after she was spotted flaunting a sparkling ring and band on THAT finger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Bill may have talked about how he's not going to remarry Elizabeth, but it looks like things have changed," said an insider. "She's walking around with a huge rock and talk in their circle is they will quietly say the vows behind closed doors."
Ring The Alarm!
As the photos show, the Star Trek icon, 94, and Martin, 66, looked the picture of marital bliss as they headed to dinner in North Hollywood on August 11.
The two married in 2001 and split in 2019, but then in March 2024, the Rocket Man revealed they'd reunited and were living together again.
"My little secret is I'm living with my former wife," he gushed.
Wedding Planning?
Although Shatner's rep denies it, a source said: "Apparently, they're planning a private, intimate ceremony where he'll recommit himself to her," adding that the actor "didn't have much of a choice."
"He really feels it was unnecessary, but Elizabeth wasn't comfortable with the status quo, and he wants her to be happy," the insider said.
"She's his rock and vice versa, and everyone is pleased he seems to want to do the right thing by marrying her all over again. He really does love her."