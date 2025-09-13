EXCLUSIVE: Another Wedding for William Shatner? 'Star Trek' Icon, 94, 'Planning Private and Intimate Ceremony to Recommit Himself to Fourth Wife Elizabeth' After She Was Spotted With a Massive Ring

Gun-shy groom William Shatner has long shot down talk of wedding his fourth wife, Elizabeth Martin, again, but pals whisper she's convinced him to change his mind after she was spotted flaunting a sparkling ring and band on THAT finger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Bill may have talked about how he's not going to remarry Elizabeth, but it looks like things have changed," said an insider. "She's walking around with a huge rock and talk in their circle is they will quietly say the vows behind closed doors."