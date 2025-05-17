Mötley Crüe Star Vince Neil, 64, 'Splits With Make-Up Artist Girlfriend of 15 Years' After Being Hit With Cheating Claims
Mötley Crüe’s frontman, Vince Neil, has reportedly parted ways with his girlfriend of 15 years, Rain Hannah, amid swirling allegations of infidelity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The split comes at a particularly tumultuous time for the iconic rockstar, 64, who has recently faced a number of health challenges and the cancellation of multiple concert dates, leaving fans reeling from both personal and professional setbacks.
Sources close to Neil revealed the rocker and the talented makeup artist have officially ended their long-term relationship.
Their breakup follows rumors of Hannah being unfaithful to Neil, casting a shadow over what was once seen as a strong partnership.
The couple first started dating in 2011 and had shared a life together, even raising a Yorkshire terrier named Cali, who tragically passed away in 2020 after an attack by neighborhood dogs.
Neil is widely known not only for his impressive vocal prowess but also for his tumultuous personal life, which often finds its way into the headlines.
In recent months, the rock legend has faced a series of public incidents, including a harrowing plane crash in February.
Neil's private jet collided with another aircraft in Arizona, injuring both his girlfriend and a friend, while tragically claiming the life of the plane's pilot.
Following the accident, Hannah shared on social media the moments leading up to their terrifying near-death experience.
The images shared on her Instagram showed her laughing and smiling on the tarmac as she prepared to get on a private jet in a video posted in September 2024.
Health issues have haunted the frontman, prompting Mötley Crüe to postpone their Las Vegas residency, originally scheduled for March.
In a heartfelt message to fans, Neil shared: "To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to seeing us this Spring, I’m truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage.
"Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."
A joint statement from the band then read: "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery.
"We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September."
The Kickstart My Heart performers were set to take to the stage at Park MGM in Las Vegas between March 28 and April 19. However, their shows will now begin on September 12 instead, running through until September 27.
Sources spoke with TMZ about Neil and Hannah's breakup.