EXCLUSIVE: Wild Conspiracy Theory Erupts Donald Trump 'Using' Charlie Kirk Execution to 'Crush Lefties and Expand Military Crackdowns'
A new conspiracy theory has exploded in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, with fringe voices bizarrely claiming former President Donald Trump is using the killing to cement his authoritarian agenda, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The theory, which has spread across blogs and online forums, suggests Kirk’s death has provided Trump with the perfect pretext to expand military crackdowns and impose harsh laws that could ratchet up political tensions across the United States.
Kirk, 31, a conservative firebrand and founder of Turning Point USA, was gunned down on September 10 while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University.
The sniper-style assassination shocked the nation and rattled the conservative movement.
A close confidant of Trump, Kirk was a frequent presence at Mar-a-Lago, where he advised on political appointments and strategy despite never holding office.
Trump had hailed him as a "legend" and a "trailblazer" for the right.
Trump Cracking Down
Still, conspiracy theorists claim the timing of the killing is too convenient to ignore.
"This is the perfect excuse for Trump to tighten his grip on the country," one theorist wrote online.
"Kirk’s death will give him carte blanche to roll out the military and crush the left-wing resistance."
Some even argue Kirk's assassination aligns suspiciously with his own calls for military occupation of high-crime cities.
On his popular podcast, which drew nearly six million monthly listeners, Kirk repeatedly demanded deploying U.S. troops to urban areas.
"We need full military occupation of these cities until the crime desists. Period," he declared in one fiery episode.
Political Bonds
A former White House insider, speaking to RadarOnline.com on condition of anonymity, confirmed Trump and Kirk's political bond ran deep.
"Charlie was a close confidant of the president – he really understood the pulse of the conservative base," the source explained.
"His death is a significant blow, not just personally, but politically. It gives Trump a perfect opportunity to double down on his law-and-order rhetoric."
Trump himself reacted emotionally on Truth Social, describing Kirk as "legendary" and offering condolences to his widow, Erika, and family.
"Charlie was loved and admired by all, especially me," he wrote.
Sources close to the president said the loss hit harder because it came just a year after Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.
For Trump's critics, that grief could be weaponized.
Some fear Kirk's killing may become the "emotional catalyst" for Trump to push unprecedented crackdowns that could risk igniting civil conflict.
"If this military crackdown happens, it could genuinely spark civil war," one insider warned.
Despite the swirl of online theories, authorities stress the claims are baseless. Investigators continue to probe the murder, and on Thursday Trump announced a suspect had been taken into custody – after being turned in by his father.
Speaking live on Fox & Friends, the president said cops have a "high degree of certainty" they have the "person they are looking for."
On Friday morning, it was announced Utah resident Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody for the shooting.