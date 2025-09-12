Your tip
Donald Trump

'Self-Indulgent' Trump Accused of 'Not Caring' About Charlie Kirk's Death as Prez Boasts Over White House Construction — 'It's All About Him!'

Donald Trump is being accused of shrugging away Charlie Kirk's death.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump appears to have moved on quickly as he was captured boasting over new White House construction in response to a question about Charlie Kirk's shocking death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Two days after the right-wing activist was gunned down in front of a crowd, the 79-year-old was asked how he was doing following the passing of his friend.

Trump More Focused On Construction

Trump was more interested in the White House construction than the death of Kirk.

"My condolences on the loss of your friend, Charlie Kirk. How are you holding up?" a reporter asked while on the White House lawn.

The president quickly responded: "I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get for about 150 years.

"And it's gonna be a beauty. It'll be an absolutely magnificent structure."

Social media users on X were quick to call out the controversial politician, as one person raged: "He is just brutal to watch or listen to, period. Evil and self-indulgent at all levels."

Trump Is Also Focused On Mail-In Votes

Another added: "Trump cares more about his ballroom than the death of his friend. Narcissistic behavior," and one reacted, "Cannot make it about someone else for even 5 seconds."

Well, I hope MAGA cultists now know what kind of person he is," a user added. "No matter how loyal you are to him, it's always about him."

Earlier in the day, the former reality star appeared on Fox & Friends, where he once again didn't pay much attention to a question about the conservative podcast host.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump what kind of "revenge" his loyal supporters would be after following Kirk's assassination.

Suspect In Kirk's Murder In Custody

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: X

Kirk was assassinated in front of a crowd during an event in Utah.

"You want revenge at the voter box," Trump responded, before quickly complaining about mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes.

He claimed: "Unfortunately, we don't have so many ballot boxes because they have mail-in voting, which is totally rigged. I like ballot boxes where you can; they do mail-in voting all over the place, which is, which is rigged."

During his appearance on the conservative morning show, Trump also revealed the suspect behind the shooting was in custody, explaining at the time "someone very close to him turned him in," and added a "minister, father" helped in his capture.

He added: "I hope he's gonna be found guilty, I would imagine, and I hope he gets the death penalty for what he did."

Did He Confess?

Photo of Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Kirk spent years supporting Trump before his death.

After a two-day manhunt, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was arrested, and he is expected to be charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a family member of Robinson's allegedly claimed he had confessed or implied he was the gunman at large.

Cox also revealed inscriptions were found on bullet casings belonging to Robinson, including "Hey fascists! Catch!" and lyrics to the anti-fascist Italian song Bella Ciao.

A third inscription read: "If you read this, you are gay LMAO."

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: Utah Governor's Office

Tyler Robinson was arrested for the murder of the right-wing activist.

Kirk, 31, was shot while hosting an event in Utah on Wednesday, September 10. Terrifying footage showed the Trump supporter being hit with a single shot, as blood gushed from his body as he fell from his chair and onto the floor.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital in Orem, Utah.

