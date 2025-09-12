'Self-Indulgent' Trump Accused of 'Not Caring' About Charlie Kirk's Death as Prez Boasts Over White House Construction — 'It's All About Him!'

"My condolences on the loss of your friend, Charlie Kirk. How are you holding up?" a reporter asked while on the White House lawn.

The president quickly responded: "I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get for about 150 years.

"And it's gonna be a beauty. It'll be an absolutely magnificent structure."

Social media users on X were quick to call out the controversial politician, as one person raged: "He is just brutal to watch or listen to, period. Evil and self-indulgent at all levels."