EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson's Sons 'Petrified' Liam Neeson Will Leave Their Unlucky-in-Love Mom Heartbroken — Leading Them to 'Withhold Blessing' for Pair's Blossoming Relationship

Pamela Anderson's sons are said to be deeply uneasy about her blossoming romance with , fearing the 73-year-old actor could ultimately leave their 58-year-old mother heartbroken, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pair met while working on The Naked Gun last year and confirmed speculation they were in a relationship at the film's London premiere, when Anderson kissed Neeson on the cheek on the red carpet.
The Baywatch star later described Neeson as "very sincere, very loving" and "a good guy," while Neeson declared in October about Pammy: "I'm madly in love with her."
Despite the couple's joy, a family source said: "Pam's sons are glad she seems happy, but they're terrified.
"They've watched her dive into romances that end badly, and they're not ready to give Liam their approval yet."
Another insider close to the family said: "Pam's boys are painfully aware she falls quickly and intensely for people, and they fear she can't see the warning signs.
"They feel protective because they've had to pick up the pieces so often."
Anderson shares her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, 27, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 29, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, 61, the Mötley Crüe drummer whose turbulent marriage to her in the 1990s ended after he was jailed for assault.
Anderson's boys were present at The Naked Gun premiere alongside Neeson's sons, Micheal, 30, and Daniel, 28, but sources suggest the cordial photo-op masked their true reservations.
One friend explained: "They don't have a problem with Liam as a person. They admire what he's endured, but they're cautious of any man who gets close to their mom. It's out of love, and they're not ready to relax their guard."
Anderson's romantic history has been colorful and often painful.
Following her split from Tommy Lee in 1998, she had high-profile relationships with model Marcus Schenkenberg, surfer Kelly Slater, and singer Kid Rock, to whom she was briefly married in 2006.
She married and divorced poker player Rick Saloman twice, then lived with French footballer Adil Rami, whose boasts about their sex life made headlines.
More recently, she married builder and bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in 2020, a pandemic romance she later described as a mistake before divorcing him two years later.
Insiders say her sons are "sick" of her up-and-downs and men letting down their mom.
One long-time family acquaintance said: "They're extra cautious because they've seen her fall into the same patterns since childhood.
"They fear she overlooks warning signs and gets swept up in the fantasy."
Anderson herself has spoken of her journey toward independence.
In September she said: "This last couple of years… it was an effort to just stay alone and figure out what I love, what I like, what I want to do. I used to think I needed a man to complete me, but now I know I'm enough on my own."
Neeson, who has remained single since the death of his wife Natasha Richardson in 2009, has his own complicated history.
He was married to Richardson for 15 years before her fatal skiing accident.
Friends say his attraction to Anderson is "genuine," but he is aware of the scrutiny from her family.
A source close to the couple said: "Pam has asked Liam to join her in Canada and is already speaking openly about the future.
"But she's well aware Brandon and Dylan are keeping a close eye.
Liam understands he’s being tested – they've pressed him on his intentions and let him know trust won't come easily."
Another added: "They want her happiness above all, but they're keeping their feet on the ground. They've said Liam has to earn their trust – until then, no blessing."