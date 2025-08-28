EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson's Romance Already Dead? How Grumpy Star is 'Battling to Get Over' Pamela Anderson's 'Fling' With Julian Assange

The 73-year-old Irish star and Anderson, 58, have been seen holding hands on red carpets while promoting their remake of The Naked Gun.

Liam Neeson 's whirlwind relationship with Pamela Anderson is already facing major turbulence – with friends telling RadarOnline.com the actor is struggling to deal with her very cozy relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange .

Anderson confirms she fell for Neeson while filming 'The Naked Gun' remake.

But behind the smiles, insiders say the bond has already been tested.

She said: "He's such a gentleman, such a sweetheart, so giving and generous, and so complimentary and supportive that, you know, you can't help but fall in love with him."

Their public displays of affection sparked talk of a new Hollywood romance, and Anderson later confirmed in an interview that she had fallen for Neeson on set.

One source close to Neeson said: "Liam cares deeply for Pamela, but the shadow of her time with Julian Assange lingers.

"He is a proud man, and some of those old headlines make it difficult for him to move forward.

"There's a sense he’s battling to get over it."

Another source added: "Pamela insists her visits to Julian were about friendship and activism, but Liam wonders how the public sees it – and that weighs on him."

Anderson has long admitted she and Neeson share strong chemistry.

Off-set, she described him as "silly" with a "little boy sense of humor," while he has declared he is "madly in love with her."

The pair play lovers in The Naked Gun, with Neeson starring as Frank Drebin Jr and Anderson as nightclub singer Beth.