EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson's Romance Already Dead? How Grumpy Star is 'Battling to Get Over' Pamela Anderson's 'Fling' With Julian Assange
Liam Neeson's whirlwind relationship with Pamela Anderson is already facing major turbulence – with friends telling RadarOnline.com the actor is struggling to deal with her very cozy relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
The 73-year-old Irish star and Anderson, 58, have been seen holding hands on red carpets while promoting their remake of The Naked Gun.
Their Bond Is Being Tested
Their public displays of affection sparked talk of a new Hollywood romance, and Anderson later confirmed in an interview that she had fallen for Neeson on set.
She said: "He's such a gentleman, such a sweetheart, so giving and generous, and so complimentary and supportive that, you know, you can't help but fall in love with him."
But behind the smiles, insiders say the bond has already been tested.
Liam's 'Battling To Get Over It'
One source close to Neeson said: "Liam cares deeply for Pamela, but the shadow of her time with Julian Assange lingers.
"He is a proud man, and some of those old headlines make it difficult for him to move forward.
"There's a sense he’s battling to get over it."
Another source added: "Pamela insists her visits to Julian were about friendship and activism, but Liam wonders how the public sees it – and that weighs on him."
Anderson has long admitted she and Neeson share strong chemistry.
Off-set, she described him as "silly" with a "little boy sense of humor," while he has declared he is "madly in love with her."
The pair play lovers in The Naked Gun, with Neeson starring as Frank Drebin Jr and Anderson as nightclub singer Beth.
Neeson even joked that his favorite part of filming was the love scenes with her, quipping: "I'd never had an intimacy coordinator before. She was in the background but eventually said, 'I can't take this! This is too hot for me. I'm going for coffee.'"
The affection seemed mutual until Neeson's attention fell on Anderson's long association with Assange, 53, sources tell us.
The former Baywatch star was a frequent visitor to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder spent seven years in asylum.
A source familiar with the visits said: "Pamela’s meetings with Julian were always controversial.
"Even if it was just cuddling and comfort, people branded them as something more. Liam knows this, and it unsettles him."
Anderson herself once admitted her visits were "unexpected" and attracted scrutiny.
Earlier this year, RadarOnline.com revealed Anderson is gripped by fear secret recordings made inside the embassy could leak.
Liam Needs To 'Accept Her History'
Friends say those fears have returned now Assange is free and back in Australia with his wife, Stella Morris.
One friend of Neeson's added: "He's old-fashioned in many ways. He admires Pamela but wonders if her past connections will always follow them.
"That's hard for a man who prefers privacy."
Another insider suggested Anderson feels caught between defending her past and protecting her present.
They said: "Pamela thinks Liam should accept her history – but he's still finding it difficult."
Anderson has been married six times to five different men, including Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, now 62.
She has said of Neeson: "We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving. He’s a good guy."