EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford's Marriage Crisis — Hollywood Icon Sparks Fears Relationship is on Rocks By Confessing Challenges of 'Staying in Love' With Calista Flockhart

During an interview on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin, Ford spoke openly about the effort required to maintain intimacy at his age.

Asked about what life experience had taught him about love, he said: "Old people can love, too. You know, you think about falling in love and all of that business.

"You think it's the business of youth or something, you know, and staying in love is the issue. Maintaining, nurturing, basically, not f------ up."

He then joked about the ups and downs of married life. When host Martin remarked that everyone in a relationship works on love every day, Ford replied: "With some days off for bad behavior."