EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford's Marriage Crisis — Hollywood Icon Sparks Fears Relationship is on Rocks By Confessing Challenges of 'Staying in Love' With Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford has admitted the true challenge of his marriage to Calista Flockhart is not falling in love but staying in it – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the confession has sparked fresh fears the couple's relationship may be under strain after 15 years together.
The 83-year-old actor, known for roles in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, has been married to Flockhart, 61, since 2010.
During an interview on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin, Ford spoke openly about the effort required to maintain intimacy at his age.
Asked about what life experience had taught him about love, he said: "Old people can love, too. You know, you think about falling in love and all of that business.
"You think it's the business of youth or something, you know, and staying in love is the issue. Maintaining, nurturing, basically, not f------ up."
He then joked about the ups and downs of married life. When host Martin remarked that everyone in a relationship works on love every day, Ford replied: "With some days off for bad behavior."
Is There Trouble In Paradise?
The candid remarks have fueled speculation all is not well at home. One source close to the couple claimed: "Harrison and Calista adore each other, but staying connected after 15 years has not been simple.
"He admits it openly – keeping the spark takes work, and some friends fear their marriage is under pressure."
Another added: "There are whispers that Calista feels the weight of his age and his constant filming schedule. She loves him deeply, but it is not always easy."
Ford and Flockhart first met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002 and began dating soon afterward.
Though rumors circulated the actress had once thrown a drink on him, both later laughed it off in a joint interview, with Flockhart teasing that it was Ford himself who had spilled the wine.
The couple married in June 2010 in a private ceremony in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Ford was filming Cowboys and Aliens.
Ford proposed on Valentine's Day earlier that year, and the marriage was attended only by immediate family. He also adopted Flockhart's son Liam, now 22, whom she had adopted as a baby in 2001.
"I think Liam was about six or eight months old when I met him and Calista. We have been together ever since," Ford previously said.
Ford is no stranger to marriage breakdowns. His previous marriages included illustrator Mary Marquardt, with whom he shares two sons, Ben, 58, and Willard, 56, and screenwriter Melissa Mathison, who is the mother of his son Malcolm, 36, and daughter Georgia, 35.
Despite those divorces, Ford has insisted in the past, "things turned out all right for everybody."
But his frank acknowledgment sustaining love is "the issue" has cast a shadow over what has long been viewed as one of Hollywood's most enduring pairings.
A longtime family friend claimed: "Calista has stood by him through crashes, surgeries, and the relentless pace of his career. But there is tension now.
"Harrison admits marriage is hard work – and Calista wants to know she is still cherished and is worth that work. She's scared she's going to end up his third ex-wife."