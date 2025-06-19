EXCLUSIVE: Sex Tape-Scarred Pamela Anderson's New Tapes Leak Fear — Former 'Baywatch' Babe Petrified Footage of Secret Meets With Julian Assange Will Go Public

It has emerged WikiLeaks were offered footage for $3million believed to be recorded by the Ecuadorian officials during Assange’s seven-year stay at the country’s London embassy – with claims he was filmed so much he felt as if he was in The Truman Show.

The cache of footage is believed to contain his secret meetings with Anderson, who leaped to his defense after he was expelled from the embassy to face extradition to America.

A source said: "Pam's visits to Julian took everyone by surprise and were branded 'conjugal' at the time by those in the know, though there was probably nothing more to it than kissing and cuddling and her giving him comfort.

"Julian was always very pleased to see her.

"She's now terrified tapes of them together will come out now he is free.

"Even if it only shows polite kissing and cuddling, she still hates the idea of their time together and chats leaking."

Any leak would be horrific for Anderson – as she was infamously the subject of a sex-tape scandal in 1995 when footage of her romping with then-husband Tommy Lee, now 62, was released online.

Pammy – who divorced the Mötley Crüe founder in 1998 – said: "I think I was in the Guinness Book of World Records for 'most downloaded' before the tape came out.

"It was devastating, and it was devastating to our marriage too, and really hard to get over. It was difficult on my family, on my kids, and everything. It was hard."