EXCLUSIVE: Sex Tape-Scarred Pamela Anderson's New Tapes Leak Fear — Former 'Baywatch' Babe Petrified Footage of Secret Meets With Julian Assange Will Go Public
Pamela Anderson is petrified her secret meetings with Julian Assange were caught on tape and will be leaked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Baywatch actress fears she was secretly filmed on her undercover visits to the WikiLeaks mastermind after they struck up an oddball friendship when he was holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in the UK.
Footage Fear
It has emerged WikiLeaks were offered footage for $3million believed to be recorded by the Ecuadorian officials during Assange’s seven-year stay at the country’s London embassy – with claims he was filmed so much he felt as if he was in The Truman Show.
The cache of footage is believed to contain his secret meetings with Anderson, who leaped to his defense after he was expelled from the embassy to face extradition to America.
A source said: "Pam's visits to Julian took everyone by surprise and were branded 'conjugal' at the time by those in the know, though there was probably nothing more to it than kissing and cuddling and her giving him comfort.
"Julian was always very pleased to see her.
"She's now terrified tapes of them together will come out now he is free.
"Even if it only shows polite kissing and cuddling, she still hates the idea of their time together and chats leaking."
Any leak would be horrific for Anderson – as she was infamously the subject of a sex-tape scandal in 1995 when footage of her romping with then-husband Tommy Lee, now 62, was released online.
Pammy – who divorced the Mötley Crüe founder in 1998 – said: "I think I was in the Guinness Book of World Records for 'most downloaded' before the tape came out.
"It was devastating, and it was devastating to our marriage too, and really hard to get over. It was difficult on my family, on my kids, and everything. It was hard."
Cruel Accusations
Critics sneered Anderson was using Assange in a "cynical" bid to boost her then-sagging profile.
Since their friendship emerged, she has become a hit ticket again in Hollywood thanks to her wellness posts online, make-up free red carpet appearances and critically acclaimed performance as a washed-up dancer in The Last Showgirl.
The actress and ex-model was a frequent guest of Assange’s since they were introduced in 2014 and said of his plight after he was dragged out of his Ecuadorian Embassy bolthole: "I'm deeply concerned about his health and well-being. His human rights have been abused before without sunlight but this is extraordinary. Incommunicado.
"No visitors. No Internet. No phone calls. No access to outside world.
"This is torture – a slow, painful death at the hands of the US and UK. I feel for Ecuador. They have received so much pressure."
But insiders questioned her true motives for supporting the WikiLeaks mastermind.
One said: "Her visits to the embassy have all been photographed and so it created a way for Anderson to stay in the spotlight as her acting and modeling career has quieted down."
Comeback Queen
The odd couple were introduced by Brit fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, a WikiLeaks acolyte who regularly visited Assange at the embassy and dedicated her spring/summer 2017 collection to him.
Over the years, Assange has hosted a star-studded line-up of visitors, including Lady Gaga, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard, along with rapper MIA and John Cusack.
He has been released from prison in the UK and returned to Australia after reaching a plea deal with the US Justice Department.
The freedom of speech campaigner pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to obtain and disclose classified national defense information in a US court on the island of Saipan.
His plea deal resolved the long-standing legal battle over his extradition to the US, where he faced espionage charges related to WikiLeaks' disclosures, and he's now living in Australia with his wife Stella Morris, with whom he has two kids.
They married in 2022, while Anderson is thought to be single after six marriages to five different men.