Tommy Lee
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear 'Risking Each Other's Lives' By Getting Back in Their 'Toxic Orbits After Horrific Break-Ups

Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear are headed for troubles, sources warn..

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 17 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Tinseltown train-wrecks Heather Locklear and Tommy Lee are leaning on each other after their respective splits – but RadarOnline.com can reveal their pals fear the former marrieds are a toxic combo.

Sources say the exes, who were wed from 1986 to 1993, are taking comfort in each other now that they're both on the market.

"They've been in touch for years, but a lot more since they both became single, and there's definitely still a spark they'd love to explore," our insider said. "He's pushing to hang out and have dinner, and she seems keen to give it a shot."

Sobriety Fears

Source: HEATHERLOCKLEAR/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Friends fear Mötley Crüe's Lee could derail Locklear's hard-won sobriety.

Melrose Place star Locklear, 63, ended her engagement to high school sweetheart Chris Heisser earlier this year – and 62-year-old Mötley Crüe rocker Lee is currently mired in a messy split from fourth wife Brittany Furlan, 38, with his boozing reportedly to blame.

"Considering Heather's long history of addiction, a lot of people feel like Tommy's the last person she should be getting close to right now," said an insider.

Locklear has battled depression, anxiety and substance abuse and reportedly has been to rehab more than 20 times.

She's now "fiercely committed to her sobriety," said sources, but friends fear Lee could plunge her into a dark place.

Source: MEGA

Brittany Furlan, left, has said Locklear was the 'love of' Lee's life.

The rocker's estranged wife Furlan claimed Locklear was the "love of his life," and Lee has admitted he messed things up with the Spin City alum by cheating.

"He still views her as the love of his life and she feels the same," said our source. "But a lot of her friends are pleading with her to see sense. Only time will tell if she listens – or takes a colossal gamble."

