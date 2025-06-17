EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear 'Risking Each Other's Lives' By Getting Back in Their 'Toxic Orbits After Horrific Break-Ups

Tinseltown train-wrecks Heather Locklear and Tommy Lee are leaning on each other after their respective splits – but RadarOnline.com can reveal their pals fear the former marrieds are a toxic combo.

Sources say the exes, who were wed from 1986 to 1993, are taking comfort in each other now that they're both on the market.

"They've been in touch for years, but a lot more since they both became single, and there's definitely still a spark they'd love to explore," our insider said. "He's pushing to hang out and have dinner, and she seems keen to give it a shot."