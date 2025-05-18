Tommy Lee's Estranged Wife Brittany Furlan Reveals She's Living in Hotel — And Tells How She Confessed to Rocker How She Messaged 'Catfish' Man Online
Tommy Lee's estranged wife, Brittany Furlan, has finally bared her soul about the rocky state of their marriage after admitting to messaging a "catfish".
In an eye-opening TikTok video posted on Friday, Furlan, 38, revealed she's been living in a hotel amid their ongoing marital spat, which she attributes to the 62-year-old rock star's drinking problem, RadarOnline.com can report.
The couple's break-up comes after six years together. Furlan candidly explained in her video: "As you can see, I'm at a hotel. I've been going through a lot in my marriage." The influencer took the opportunity to share a wild tale of being duped and harassed by someone impersonating Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke.
She confessed: "I told my husband everything. I said, 'I've been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat, he says it's not him. Cool, whatever.'" In a fit of transparency, Furlan acknowledged her misstep: "Because I'm a good person. I mean, I'm not a good person for talking to someone while I'm married, (but) I've been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, (so) I come clean to my husband."
The High Rollers actress recounted how Lee confronted the alleged catfisher, who claimed Furlan had been "liking" his posts and sliding into his DMs.
She fired back: "Go to any of my husband's friends' (profiles), I like all their s--- because I'm supportive."
"I message f------ everybody. I'm in everybody's DMs all the time, girls, guys (and) whatever. I love people. You're not special."
In an attempt to shut down the drama, Furlan shared screenshots of their conversations to prove no wrongdoings occurred.
She lamented: "This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband. "This whole f------ thing is embarrassing. I've been struggling with s--- at home (and) I'm in a f------ hotel. Like, leave us f------ alone, bro … I'm done. Anyone can think what they will. All good."
The couple, who married in 2019 after dating since 2017, faced a public unraveling, with fans weighing in on the spectacle.
One fan quipped: "Tommy Lee x Brittany Furlan x Ronnie Radke drama was not on my 2025 bingo card."
Meanwhile, Lee took to Instagram, appearing to hint at the chaos with a cryptic post that read: "Whose been catfished?"
One follower advised the Mötley Crüe drummer to "put the bottle down & go save your marriage instead of acting like a 16-year-old drama queen posting stupid c---".