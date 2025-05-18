Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee's Estranged Wife Brittany Furlan Reveals She's Living in Hotel — And Tells How She Confessed to Rocker How She Messaged 'Catfish' Man Online

Composite photo of Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan
Source: MEGA; @brittanyfurlan/TikTok

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, admitted to messaging a 'catfish'.

Profile Image

May 18 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tommy Lee's estranged wife, Brittany Furlan, has finally bared her soul about the rocky state of their marriage after admitting to messaging a "catfish".

In an eye-opening TikTok video posted on Friday, Furlan, 38, revealed she's been living in a hotel amid their ongoing marital spat, which she attributes to the 62-year-old rock star's drinking problem, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

tommy lee estranged wife brittany furlan confessed messaged catfish
Source: @brittanyfurlan/TikTok

Tommy Lee's estranged wife has opened up about some of the trouble in their relationship.

The couple's break-up comes after six years together. Furlan candidly explained in her video: "As you can see, I'm at a hotel. I've been going through a lot in my marriage." The influencer took the opportunity to share a wild tale of being duped and harassed by someone impersonating Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke.

She confessed: "I told my husband everything. I said, 'I've been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat, he says it's not him. Cool, whatever.'" In a fit of transparency, Furlan acknowledged her misstep: "Because I'm a good person. I mean, I'm not a good person for talking to someone while I'm married, (but) I've been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, (so) I come clean to my husband."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @brittanyfurlan/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

tommy lee estranged wife brittany furlan confessed messaged catfish
Source: MEGA

Lee, 62, and Furlan, 38, have been married since 2019

The High Rollers actress recounted how Lee confronted the alleged catfisher, who claimed Furlan had been "liking" his posts and sliding into his DMs.

She fired back: "Go to any of my husband's friends' (profiles), I like all their s--- because I'm supportive."

"I message f------ everybody. I'm in everybody's DMs all the time, girls, guys (and) whatever. I love people. You're not special."

In an attempt to shut down the drama, Furlan shared screenshots of their conversations to prove no wrongdoings occurred.

She lamented: "This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband. "This whole f------ thing is embarrassing. I've been struggling with s--- at home (and) I'm in a f------ hotel. Like, leave us f------ alone, bro … I'm done. Anyone can think what they will. All good."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Truth Behind Taylor Swift's Ultra-Private Texts About Travis Kelce and Exes Her Former Pal Blake Lively 'Threatened to Leak'

elvis plotted deport john lennon beatle idolized king

EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How Elvis Presley Secretly Plotted With FBI to Have John Lennon Booted Out of the U.S. – After Beatle Dared to Mock The King

tommy lee estranged wife brittany furlan confessed messaged catfish
Source: MEGA

Brittany Furlan revealed she had been the victim of catfishing.

The couple, who married in 2019 after dating since 2017, faced a public unraveling, with fans weighing in on the spectacle.

One fan quipped: "Tommy Lee x Brittany Furlan x Ronnie Radke drama was not on my 2025 bingo card."

Meanwhile, Lee took to Instagram, appearing to hint at the chaos with a cryptic post that read: "Whose been catfished?"

One follower advised the Mötley Crüe drummer to "put the bottle down & go save your marriage instead of acting like a 16-year-old drama queen posting stupid c---".

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.