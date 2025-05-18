Tommy Lee's Estranged Wife Brittany Furlan Reveals She's Living in Hotel — And Tells How She Confessed to Rocker How She Messaged 'Catfish' Man Online

The High Rollers actress recounted how Lee confronted the alleged catfisher, who claimed Furlan had been "liking" his posts and sliding into his DMs.

She fired back: "Go to any of my husband's friends' (profiles), I like all their s--- because I'm supportive."

"I message f------ everybody. I'm in everybody's DMs all the time, girls, guys (and) whatever. I love people. You're not special."

In an attempt to shut down the drama, Furlan shared screenshots of their conversations to prove no wrongdoings occurred.

She lamented: "This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband. "This whole f------ thing is embarrassing. I've been struggling with s--- at home (and) I'm in a f------ hotel. Like, leave us f------ alone, bro … I'm done. Anyone can think what they will. All good."