Lady Gaga Didn't Know About Foiled Bomb Threat at Rio de Janeiro Concert Until It Was on the News
Lady Gaga was completely unaware of the bomb threat Rio de Janeiro police thwarted before one of her biggest concerts of all time.
Police successfully foiled a horrific bomb attack planned for the pop star's concert, which attracted a staggering 2.1 million fans to Copacabana Beach on Saturday, May 3, RadarOnline.com can report.
A rep for the Poker Face singer-songwriter claimed the whole team learned of the alleged threat from news reports that surfaced this morning.
They didn't hear anything from the police or other authorities regarding potential risks before the 14-time Grammy winner took to the stage.
Gaga's team claimed they worked closely with law enforcement during the planning and execution of the concert and were always confident about the safety measures in place. However, they were still "shocked" that the police didn't notify the singer or her team when the threat was found.
Local law enforcement revealed that the sinister plot was orchestrated by a group promoting hate speech and radicalizing vulnerable youths through self-harm and violent content in a bid for "social belonging". According to authorities, "The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails." The Justice Ministry disclosed that these recruiters had the audacity to identify themselves as members of Gaga's dedicated fan base, affectionately known as the "Little Monsters".
Intelligence from Rio state police exposed digital cells encouraging youth to engage in violent behavior, utilizing coded language and extremist symbolism. A ringleader, captured in Rio Grande do Sul, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, while a teenager was also apprehended in Rio de Janeiro for storing child pornography. Authoritative action didn't stop there – over a dozen search and seizure warrants were executed against 15 suspects across Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul, and Sao Paulo.
The police revealed: "The plan was treated as a 'collective challenge' with the aim of gaining notoriety on social media."
Ioan Gruffudd Accuses Ex-wife Alice Evans of Offering Cocaine to Their Children — as Hollywood's Ugliest Divorce Battle Spirals: 'She Left the Door Open for a Drug Dealer'
The 39-year-old icon's free concert, funded by the city to revitalize Rio's economy – a move anticipated to generate nearly $100 million – became an unforgettable celebration. "Tonight, we're making history. Thank you for making history with me," Gaga proclaimed to the ecstatic crowd before launching into her 2011 hit, Bloody Mary, at around 10 PM local time. The air was electric as fans, tightly packed shoulder-to-shoulder on the beautiful beach, sang and danced with unrestrained joy. Dressed in dazzling outfits – including one adorned with the colors of the Brazilian flag – Gaga enthralled the audience with classics like Bad Romance and Alejandro. Eager fans flooded the beach at dawn, bringing snacks and hydration for the day-long event. Some even scaled nearby trees for an unobstructed view of the spectacular performance! Incredibly, Gaga's achievement eclipsed the previous record set by Madonna, who had performed for 1.6 million fans at the same venue just a year prior.
The singer's reps spoke with TMZ about not knowing about the reported bomb threat before the concert.