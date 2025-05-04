Lady Gaga Didn't Know About Foiled Bomb Threat at Rio de Janeiro Concert Until It Was on the News

A rep for the Poker Face singer-songwriter claimed the whole team learned of the alleged threat from news reports that surfaced this morning.

They didn't hear anything from the police or other authorities regarding potential risks before the 14-time Grammy winner took to the stage.

Gaga's team claimed they worked closely with law enforcement during the planning and execution of the concert and were always confident about the safety measures in place. However, they were still "shocked" that the police didn't notify the singer or her team when the threat was found.