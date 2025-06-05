EXCLUSIVE: See the Horrifying Images That Show How World Famous 'Baywatch' Beach Has Been Transformed Into Smoldering Toxic Waste Dump by L.A. Wildfires

David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, and a gaggle of skin-tight suit-wearing lifeguards patrolled what in the real world was the Will Rogers State Beach along Southern California's Pacific Palisades.

But for the past five months, the golden sand has been covered by burning ashes, fallen palm trees, and government assistance vehicles.

The Palisades and Eaton fires generated nearly 5 tons of debris and charred remains. While much of it has been cleaned, there remain concerns about whether local beaches are truly safe for swimming, surfing, and general recreation.

Analysts continue to warn contaminated waters and scattered debris still require caution.