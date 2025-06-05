EXCLUSIVE: See the Horrifying Images That Show How World Famous 'Baywatch' Beach Has Been Transformed Into Smoldering Toxic Waste Dump by L.A. Wildfires
The once picturesque Los Angeles beach that famously housed slow-motion running lifeguards on Baywatch is hardly recognizable today, months after the devastating wildfires ripped through the coastal paradise, RadarOnline.com can report.
Now, with the official start of summer arriving in just a few weeks, officials are warning wannabe sun seekers to stay away.
Bay Watch Out!
David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, and a gaggle of skin-tight suit-wearing lifeguards patrolled what in the real world was the Will Rogers State Beach along Southern California's Pacific Palisades.
But for the past five months, the golden sand has been covered by burning ashes, fallen palm trees, and government assistance vehicles.
The Palisades and Eaton fires generated nearly 5 tons of debris and charred remains. While much of it has been cleaned, there remain concerns about whether local beaches are truly safe for swimming, surfing, and general recreation.
Analysts continue to warn contaminated waters and scattered debris still require caution.
Risks Remain
Local environmental group Heal the Bay has already recommended avoiding swimming or surfing within 250 yards of any active cleanup zone due to risks of debris and sediment runoff.
The group further advises avoiding affected zones, where the risks of sharp items left behind by evacuees could prove to be dangerous.
Meanwhile, fire-related debris – such as ash, charred wood, and construction remnants – still occasionally washes ashore. It's still not clear how long it will take to bring the beach back so it is ready once again for its close-up.
Total Devastation
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the two fires that caused the most damage just after the start of the year were the Palisades Fire, which covered more than 23,000 acres, and the Eaton Fire, which spread across 14,000 acres west of Los Angeles.
By mid-May, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had cleared nearly 5,000 properties destroyed by the fires, but that number is only half of all the homes and businesses that need assistance.
Meanwhile, police in the area continue to be on high alert for anyone looking to prey on abandoned properties.
Sources previously told RadarOnline.com hundreds of brazen robbers have worked in coordinated crews to target some of the wealthiest enclaves in the city, including Beverly Hills, Brentwood, and the Pacific Palisades.
Criminal Element
"These gangs are highly organized and have no fear of getting caught," revealed one law enforcement insider. "They use the fires as a smoke screen, literally and figuratively, to clean out these homes of cash, jewelry, and priceless art."
Authorities suspect the mobs are tied to a Chilean syndicate known for infiltrating gated communities and striking with military-like precision.
While firefighters risked their lives battling the infernos, residents who weren't yet evacuated rushed to install extra security measures.
"It's a nightmare," said one homeowner. "You're not just scared of the fire, you're also scared of who's lurking behind it."