Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk 'Assassin' Is 'Refusing to Cooperate' With Cops as Donald Trump Claims 'A Lot Of People' Are Under Investigation Over Influencer's Death

picture of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson is refusing to collaborate with police despite telling his own father he was behind Charlie Kirk's shooting.

Sept. 15 2025, Updated 8:24 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin is refusing to collaborate with police as he languishes in a Utah jail.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Tyler Robinson, 22, who was arrested on Friday in connection with Kirk's shooting death at Utah Valley University last week, has yet to confess to authorities, according to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

Article continues below advertisement

Refusing To Talk

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of alleged Charlie Kirk assassin
Source: MEGA

The alleged assassin was caught on CCTV before his arrest last week.

Article continues below advertisement

Cox said: "He has not confessed to authorities.

"He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating."

Authorities have told that Robinson confessed to his father, Matt Robinson, that he had been the one to fatally shoot the 31-year-old conservative influencer in the neck last Wednesday.

Matt, who runs a family-owned construction company, then contacted authorities and secured his son before he could be taken into custody.

The alleged assassin's inability to discuss his role in the shooting comes as Donald Trump said a lot of people are under "major investigation" for Kirk's death, who he claims are people you would "traditionally say are on the left".

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Warning

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has claimed 'many people are under investigation' over Kirk's death.

Article continues below advertisement

The president has previously blamed leftist rhetoric for helping to fuel the hatred that led to his friend's death — and doubled down on those claims on Sunday night while speaking at a New Jersey airfield.

He said: "The problem is on the left — it's not on the right as some people like to say.

"The problem we have is on the left.

"And when you look at the agitators, you look at the scum that speak so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place, that's the left, that's not the right."

Cox has said that Robinson appeared to have become radicalized after dropping out of Utah State University.

Article continues below advertisement

'Radicalized' University Dropout

picture of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Robinson appeared to have become radicalized after dropping out of Utah State University.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Jennifer Coolidge

'Is She Okay?' 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Sparks Fan Concern After Lengthy Bizarre Rant at 2025 Emmy Awards

Split photo of Nate Bargatze and Stephen Colbert

Too Soon? Emmys Host Host Nate Bargatze Awkwardly Mocks Late-Night Legend Stephen Colbert's Firing From 'Caucasian Broadcast System'

Article continues below advertisement

He noted in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press that Robinson's family was conservative, but said "his ideology was very different than his family."

The governor has previously said Robinson "mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU and why he didn't like him" at a recent dinner with his family.

Cox seemed to blame Internet culture for the change in ideology.

"Clearly there was a lot of gaming going on, friends that have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark Internet, Reddit culture and these other dark places on the Internet where this person was going deep," Cox said.

"You saw that on the casings... the memeification that is happening in our society today."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Investigators are still trying to determine what may have motivated Robinson to carry out Kirk's murder.

The bullets used in Kirk's death had engravings of 'transgender and antifascist ideology' on them, officials said on Thursday.

They were later confirmed to be engraved with phrases including "Hey fascist! CATCH!", lyrics from an anti-fascist Italian song, and a sexually explicit meme reference.

It has since been revealed that Robinson had been in a relationship with his transgender roommate Lance Twiggs, whom Cox said is cooperating with police.

Twiggs was said to have been "aghast" by the revelation that Robinson had been identified as the shooter, according to a reports.

It reported the roommate was telling agents: "That's what happened? Oh my God. Here are all the messages."

Those messages indicated that a sender listed as Tyler had mentioned wrapping a rifle in a towel and stashing it in some bushes near where the shooting happened.

Yet investigators are still trying to determine what may have motivated Robinson to carry out the murder.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.