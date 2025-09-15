Charlie Kirk 'Assassin' Is 'Refusing to Cooperate' With Cops as Donald Trump Claims 'A Lot Of People' Are Under Investigation Over Influencer's Death
Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin is refusing to collaborate with police as he languishes in a Utah jail.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Tyler Robinson, 22, who was arrested on Friday in connection with Kirk's shooting death at Utah Valley University last week, has yet to confess to authorities, according to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.
Refusing To Talk
Cox said: "He has not confessed to authorities.
"He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating."
Authorities have told that Robinson confessed to his father, Matt Robinson, that he had been the one to fatally shoot the 31-year-old conservative influencer in the neck last Wednesday.
Matt, who runs a family-owned construction company, then contacted authorities and secured his son before he could be taken into custody.
The alleged assassin's inability to discuss his role in the shooting comes as Donald Trump said a lot of people are under "major investigation" for Kirk's death, who he claims are people you would "traditionally say are on the left".
Trump's Warning
The president has previously blamed leftist rhetoric for helping to fuel the hatred that led to his friend's death — and doubled down on those claims on Sunday night while speaking at a New Jersey airfield.
He said: "The problem is on the left — it's not on the right as some people like to say.
"The problem we have is on the left.
"And when you look at the agitators, you look at the scum that speak so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place, that's the left, that's not the right."
Cox has said that Robinson appeared to have become radicalized after dropping out of Utah State University.
'Radicalized' University Dropout
He noted in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press that Robinson's family was conservative, but said "his ideology was very different than his family."
The governor has previously said Robinson "mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU and why he didn't like him" at a recent dinner with his family.
Cox seemed to blame Internet culture for the change in ideology.
"Clearly there was a lot of gaming going on, friends that have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark Internet, Reddit culture and these other dark places on the Internet where this person was going deep," Cox said.
"You saw that on the casings... the memeification that is happening in our society today."
The bullets used in Kirk's death had engravings of 'transgender and antifascist ideology' on them, officials said on Thursday.
They were later confirmed to be engraved with phrases including "Hey fascist! CATCH!", lyrics from an anti-fascist Italian song, and a sexually explicit meme reference.
It has since been revealed that Robinson had been in a relationship with his transgender roommate Lance Twiggs, whom Cox said is cooperating with police.
Twiggs was said to have been "aghast" by the revelation that Robinson had been identified as the shooter, according to a reports.
It reported the roommate was telling agents: "That's what happened? Oh my God. Here are all the messages."
Those messages indicated that a sender listed as Tyler had mentioned wrapping a rifle in a towel and stashing it in some bushes near where the shooting happened.
Yet investigators are still trying to determine what may have motivated Robinson to carry out the murder.