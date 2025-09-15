Charlie Kirk 'Assassin' Is 'Refusing to Cooperate' With Cops as Donald Trump Claims 'A Lot Of People' Are Under Investigation Over Influencer's Death

Cox said: "He has not confessed to authorities.

"He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating."

Authorities have told that Robinson confessed to his father, Matt Robinson, that he had been the one to fatally shoot the 31-year-old conservative influencer in the neck last Wednesday.

Matt, who runs a family-owned construction company, then contacted authorities and secured his son before he could be taken into custody.

The alleged assassin's inability to discuss his role in the shooting comes as Donald Trump said a lot of people are under "major investigation" for Kirk's death, who he claims are people you would "traditionally say are on the left".