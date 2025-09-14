Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Kirk Shares a Heartbreaking Video of Herself Praying Over His Body in His Casket — as Alleged Killer's Secret Life With Transgender 'Lover is Laid Bare'
Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, has shared a series of devastating images and videos from her husband's funeral, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a 12-image carousel posted early Saturday, September 13, Erika Kirk, 36, is seen weeping over her husband's open casket and clutching his hands as she whispers her last words. "I love you, I love you, I know, I miss you so much," she said, repeatedly kissing his hand for the final time.
Erika's Heartbreaking Farewell
The post, which quickly went viral, opened with a family photo in front of striking red sandstone cliffs. In it, Charlie is the only one facing the camera, smiling broadly, while Erika kisses their young son. The rest of the images and clips captured the somber aftermath of the assassination that shocked the nation.
Erika wrote in the caption: "They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband's mission was big now..you have no idea... You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband. I'll make sure of it."
Other photos show Erika collapsed over the casket, her usually polished appearance replaced by disheveled hair as she openly grieves. Several moments capture her holding Charlie's yellowed hands, sobbing as she whispered: "I love you. God Bless you."
Neighbor Confirms Relationship
Charlie's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, was spotted kissing his transgender partner just two weeks before the conservative activist's assassination.
Tyler, 22, had reportedly been living with the unidentified partner at a condo in Utah. According to sources, the partner is fully cooperating with the FBI investigation into the high-profile shooting.
Josh Kemp, 18, a neighbor of the accused, said the suspected killer was in a relationship with his roommate. Kemp recalled seeing them together shortly before the murder.
The neighbor said: "I saw them holding hands. They drove off in Tyler's car. It was about two weeks ago. They looked like they were a couple and he was dressed all in black. I thought he was weird because of the way he walked and I've never seen anyone dressed like that. He was wearing a mask. I believed he was transitioning because I heard them talking about a doctor's appointment."
The condo, which Tyler had recently moved into, is located in a complex with a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, and walking trails. It sits just five miles from his family's home, with Tyler's car reportedly parked in the assigned spot.
Kirk's Assassination
Charlie, 31, a close ally of President Donald Trump and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. The final question he received before the shooting was: “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”
His killing has intensified debate over political violence in the United States. Utah Governor Spencer Cox described the shooting as a “dark chapter” and a “watershed moment” for American politics.
The incident follows other shocking episodes of violence, including the attempted assassination of Trump last July and the killing of Democratic state representative Melissa Hortman.
Political Speculation Surrounds Suspect
With no official motive established, speculation about Tyler's politics has been mounting. Governor Cox told the Wall Street Journal: "It's very clear to us and to the investigators that this was a person who was deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology."
Friends of Tyler, however, painted him as a quiet young man who loved video games, frequented Reddit, and used Discord. Raised in a Mormon household in southern Utah, the suspected assassin came from a Trump-supporting, gun-owning family, though one friend described him as "left wing."
Meanwhile, authorities said Tyler allegedly inscribed bullets with phrases linked both to anti-fascist causes and online meme culture. This has sparked speculation about connections to groups ranging from Antifa to the alt-right Groyper movement.
Arrest and Charges
Tyler was arrested Thursday night near his family home and is being held without bail at Utah County Jail. He is expected to be charged with aggravated murder and firearms offenses.
His family reportedly told police that he had become “more political” in recent years, but the exact motivation behind the shooting remains unclear.