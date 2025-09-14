Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Kirk Shares a Heartbreaking Video of Herself Praying Over His Body in His Casket — as Alleged Killer's Secret Life With Transgender 'Lover is Laid Bare'

Charlie's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, was spotted kissing his transgender partner just two weeks before the conservative activist's assassination.

Tyler, 22, had reportedly been living with the unidentified partner at a condo in Utah. According to sources, the partner is fully cooperating with the FBI investigation into the high-profile shooting.

Josh Kemp, 18, a neighbor of the accused, said the suspected killer was in a relationship with his roommate. Kemp recalled seeing them together shortly before the murder.

The neighbor said: "I saw them holding hands. They drove off in Tyler's car. It was about two weeks ago. They looked like they were a couple and he was dressed all in black. I thought he was weird because of the way he walked and I've never seen anyone dressed like that. He was wearing a mask. I believed he was transitioning because I heard them talking about a doctor's appointment."

The condo, which Tyler had recently moved into, is located in a complex with a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, and walking trails. It sits just five miles from his family's home, with Tyler's car reportedly parked in the assigned spot.