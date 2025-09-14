EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Biopic Disaster! Troubled Singer's 'Inexperience With Screenwriters, Script Development and Filming' Causing Major Obstacles for Production
On August 1, Britney Spears shared big news, posting on X that her biopic, based on her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, was well underway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Indeed, Wicked director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt are already attached to the Universal Pictures project.
Britney's Issues
Now, an insider told RadarOnline.com the movie is stuck in limbo because the Toxic singer, 43, can't keep her hands off the script. "Britney banked in a lot of control in her initial deal," said the insider.
"But her inexperience with screenwriters, script development and filmmaking in general is an obstacle in the process."
Flipping With Decisions
One problem is the mom of two's flip-flopping on how much of her life to expose.
"Will her fans be open to a warts-and-all approach to her story," said the insider. "They're trying to figure that out."
They'd better do it soon or Universal, which is developing the film, might drop it altogether – just like they did with Madonna's long-planned biopic in 2023.