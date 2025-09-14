Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Biopic Disaster! Troubled Singer's 'Inexperience With Screenwriters, Script Development and Filming' Causing Major Obstacles for Production

photo of britney spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' biopic faces disaster as her inexperience with screenwriters and filming creates obstacles for production.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

On August 1, Britney Spears shared big news, posting on X that her biopic, based on her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, was well underway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Indeed, Wicked director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt are already attached to the Universal Pictures project.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney's Issues

Article continues below advertisement
Jon M. Chu is directing Britney Spears' biopic based on her memoir 'The Woman in Me.'
Source: MEGA

Jon M. Chu is directing Britney Spears' biopic based on her memoir 'The Woman in Me.'

Article continues below advertisement

Now, an insider told RadarOnline.com the movie is stuck in limbo because the Toxic singer, 43, can't keep her hands off the script. "Britney banked in a lot of control in her initial deal," said the insider.

"But her inexperience with screenwriters, script development and filmmaking in general is an obstacle in the process."

Article continues below advertisement

Flipping With Decisions

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of jason momoa

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Momoa's Near-fatal Drowning Catastrophe – 'Aquaman' Star Admits He 'Gave Up on His Life' After His 'Body Stopped' During Surfing Nightmare

photo of Elvis

EXCLUSIVE: Elvis' Dark Secrets Laid Bare 50 Years Later – How The King's 'Drug Addiction' Was Kept Under Wraps by Manager Colonel Tom Parker Despite Their Volatile Relationship

Article continues below advertisement
Universal Pictures may abandon Spears' biopic as delays mirror Madonna's 2023 project.
Source: MEGA

Universal Pictures may abandon Spears' biopic as delays mirror Madonna's 2023 project.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

One problem is the mom of two's flip-flopping on how much of her life to expose.

"Will her fans be open to a warts-and-all approach to her story," said the insider. "They're trying to figure that out."

They'd better do it soon or Universal, which is developing the film, might drop it altogether – just like they did with Madonna's long-planned biopic in 2023.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.