EXCLUSIVE: Jason Momoa's Near-fatal Drowning Catastrophe – 'Aquaman' Star Admits He 'Gave Up on His Life' After His 'Body Stopped' During Surfing Nightmare

"We paddled like 13 miles down the coast," Momoa recounted on the Smartless podcast. "I'm probably half a mile at that point offshore. And it's actually this place is called 'Stfks' because there's all this water that pulls out of a channel there [and] you just get hit with these waves."

"I was stuck in this crazy spot," he recounted. "I had my paddle and I was waving it [but my buddies] couldn't see me, and the waves were so big."

At that moment, he thought of Lola Iolani, the then-3-month-old daughter he shares with Lisa Bonet. "I just lost it," he said, explaining exhaustion had caught up with him.