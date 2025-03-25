EXCLUSIVE: Zoë Kravitz 'Desperate to Get Mom Lisa Bonet Back With Her Ex Jason Momoa' — As Actress 'Thinks of Him As a Father Figure'
Aquaman star Jason Momoa has side-stroked away from longtime wife, Lisa Bonet, but RadarOnline.com can reveal his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz is still trying to get them splashing back into the deep end together.
Momoa and actress Adria Arjona met while working together on the 2021 film Sweet Girl and sources said they are on the path to marriage but Kravitz is still clinging to the hope Momoa will reconcile with her mom.
Bonet's 36-year-old daughter with rocker Lenny Kravitz was only 16 when her mom started a long-term entanglement with Momoa, now 45, in 2005 and was stung by their 2022 split.
And a friend said Zoë Kravitz was shocked when her stepdad began dating 32-year-old Arjona in early 2024, especially because he knew that the two gals were pals since Arjona starred in the 2024 flick Blink Twice – directed by Zoë.
"Zoë very much considers Jason a father figure in her life," a friend told us.
They added: "Jason's split from Lisa was very amicable and they're still friends, and Zoë is pushing the both of them to consider giving their marriage another try."
Sources also warned she's got a tough fight ahead of her if she wants to break up the Game of Thrones hunk and his new ladylove.
Our insider said: "Jason is crazy about Adria and he can see them getting married someday soon."