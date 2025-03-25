EXCLUSIVE: Zoë Kravitz 'Desperate to Get Mom Lisa Bonet Back With Her Ex Jason Momoa' — As Actress 'Thinks of Him As a Father Figure'

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has side-stroked away from longtime wife, Lisa Bonet, but RadarOnline.com can reveal his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz is still trying to get them splashing back into the deep end together.

Momoa and actress Adria Arjona met while working together on the 2021 film Sweet Girl and sources said they are on the path to marriage but Kravitz is still clinging to the hope Momoa will reconcile with her mom.