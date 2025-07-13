Your tip
Britney Spears Biopic Stalled as Pop Star Gets Cold Feet — Shocking Reason Behind the Halt Revealed

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears's biopic has ground to a halt.

Profile Image

July 13 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Britney Spears' much-anticipated biopic is reportedly "grinding to a halt", and it's all because the pop icon is having serious second thoughts about revisiting her tumultuous past, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The project, based on her memoir "The Woman In Me", was initially met with excitement when film rights were sold last year. However, as time passes, it appears that the production is "grinding to a halt", leaving many to speculate about the project's future.

Britney Spears Biopic

britney spears biopic stalled cold feet shocking reason revealed
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Producer reveals how Britney began to have 'negative thoughts'.

When the Toxic singer sold the film rights to her no-holds-barred life story last year, fans were ecstatic, believing their beloved Britney was set to reclaim her spot in the pop pantheon with the musical biopic.

With the film set to be directed by the talented Jon M. Chu, known for his blockbusters like Wicked, hopes were high. But fast forward almost a year, and alarming whispers suggest that Universal Pictures isn't "going at full speed" on this high-profile project, with insiders revealing that Britney is experiencing some understandable apprehension.

An industry insider shared: "The wheels have come to a grinding halt on Britney. There was a lot of excitement about acquiring the rights to The Woman In Me, but then Britney had some concerns. She found discussing her past very traumatic, and it prompted negative thoughts."

Not Going at Full Speed

britney spears biopic stalled cold feet shocking reason revealed
Source: MEGA

Jon M. Chu is set to direct the Spears biopic.

The source clarified: “So for that stuff to then be put together in a film version and visually relived is a real issue. Jon and Britney need time to work through his vision of the film and her needs too. That just has not materialised so far.”

They added: “Everything has come to a halt. Jon has a lot of other projects to get on with. He doesn’t need to wait around given he is one of the hottest names in the business.”

Rocky Start

britney spears biopic stalled cold feet shocking reason revealed
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears reportedly found discussing her past very traumatic.

In January, Jon hinted that the project was off to a rocky start, saying: "I can't talk about the Britney project. We are very, very early, I've seen a lot of headlines, which are ahead of the ball."

When asked about Britney's involvement, the director coyly responded: "Yes, we had to get her book, right? So she is involved. But we will see what happens from there."

In her latest social media escapade, Britney took to the dance floor in a red string bikini and boots, flaunting her unique style to flamenco music before abruptly deleting the video.

Moving Forward

britney spears biopic stalled cold feet shocking reason revealed
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The director hinted things hadn’t got off to the fastest of starts.

Jon hinted that Britney may need more convincing before fully embracing the idea of putting her life in the spotlight.

He said: "The only support we have is because nobody else outside of our circle knows the secret of what we're doing. And I think that starts from the very beginning of saying, 'Listen, we're going to jump out of this plane together, and we're going to have to build a parachute. And we have to be willing to actually hit the ground. And once you get over that, we could fail, but we have to do this. This is our moment.'"

