Britney Spears Biopic Stalled as Pop Star Gets Cold Feet — Shocking Reason Behind the Halt Revealed

When the Toxic singer sold the film rights to her no-holds-barred life story last year, fans were ecstatic, believing their beloved Britney was set to reclaim her spot in the pop pantheon with the musical biopic.

With the film set to be directed by the talented Jon M. Chu, known for his blockbusters like Wicked, hopes were high. But fast forward almost a year, and alarming whispers suggest that Universal Pictures isn't "going at full speed" on this high-profile project, with insiders revealing that Britney is experiencing some understandable apprehension.

An industry insider shared: "The wheels have come to a grinding halt on Britney. There was a lot of excitement about acquiring the rights to The Woman In Me, but then Britney had some concerns. She found discussing her past very traumatic, and it prompted negative thoughts."