EXCLUSIVE: The Huge Regret 'Superman' Villain Terence Stamp Took to the Grave Revealed – and It's Linked to the Iconic '007' Franchise

Sources said the legendary British actor, who played super baddie General Zod and died at 87 last month, never got over losing the chance to follow in Sean Connery 's 007 footsteps back in the late 1960s.

Superman 's evil villain Terence Stamp was one of the biggest stars in the world in the '60s, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the screen legend's biggest regret was bungling his shot to star as James Bond.

Jean Shrimpton was among the stars linked to Terence Stamp during his 1960s heyday.

"It haunted him for years, because he was so close to getting it – then he met with the producers and started pitching them all these bizarre ideas for reinventing Bond and it horrified the old guard," shared a Hollywood insider.

At the time, the handsome actor was riding high as one of England 's brightest stars and was known for dating the hottest "faces" of the '60s – including model Jean Shrimpton, screen siren Brigitte Bardot and Oscar winner Julie Christie .

"His shot was gone in an instant and that was the moment everything changed. If he'd landed Bond, he would have eclipsed Connery and Roger Moore . Losing it broke him."

The 1967 film 'Far From the Madding Crowd' showcased Stamp opposite Julie Christie at the height of his stardom.

The young heartthrob played the handsome rogue who pursues Christie in the 1967 hit Far From the Madding Crowd.

"He was the ultimate leading man – everyone thought Bond was his for the taking, so when it didn't happen, the fall was brutal," said a source.

Instead of ruling Hollywood, his career stalled and the crushed actor fled to India, where he lived in an ashram and searched for peace.

"He was trying to rebuild his soul, but it was also an escape from the brutal reality that Hollywood had moved on without him. It was painful to come so close and have it suddenly snatched away. He struggled," insisted the insider.