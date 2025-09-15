EXCLUSIVE: The Huge Regret 'Superman' Villain Terence Stamp Took to the Grave Revealed – and It's Linked to the Iconic '007' Franchise
Superman's evil villain Terence Stamp was one of the biggest stars in the world in the '60s, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the screen legend's biggest regret was bungling his shot to star as James Bond.
Sources said the legendary British actor, who played super baddie General Zod and died at 87 last month, never got over losing the chance to follow in Sean Connery's 007 footsteps back in the late 1960s.
'It Haunted Him'
"His shot was gone in an instant and that was the moment everything changed. If he'd landed Bond, he would have eclipsed Connery and Roger Moore. Losing it broke him."
At the time, the handsome actor was riding high as one of England's brightest stars and was known for dating the hottest "faces" of the '60s – including model Jean Shrimpton, screen siren Brigitte Bardot and Oscar winner Julie Christie.
One Of Hollywood's Most Successful
The young heartthrob played the handsome rogue who pursues Christie in the 1967 hit Far From the Madding Crowd.
"He was the ultimate leading man – everyone thought Bond was his for the taking, so when it didn't happen, the fall was brutal," said a source.
Instead of ruling Hollywood, his career stalled and the crushed actor fled to India, where he lived in an ashram and searched for peace.
"He was trying to rebuild his soul, but it was also an escape from the brutal reality that Hollywood had moved on without him. It was painful to come so close and have it suddenly snatched away. He struggled," insisted the insider.
'Never Shook The Feeling'
A lifeline came in 1978 when Superman director Richard Donner cast Stamp as the menacing General Zod – giving him a second act, but not the leading-man stardom he once seemed destined for.
"It saved him from the scrap heap, but he never shook the feeling that he'd missed his greatest calling," said the source.
Despite working steadily in art house flicks like The Limey and blockbusters like Star Wars, friends insist he was haunted by Bond's shadow.
"He believed it was the great mistake of his life, and he carried that regret all the way to the end," added the source.