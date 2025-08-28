EXCLUSIVE: Terence Stamp's 'Cause of Death' Revealed After Details of his Heartbreaking Final Role Emerge

Terence Stamp's last film performance – shot in the gardens of his care home shortly before his death at the age of 87 – is fueling speculation the British screen icon was killed by dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oscar-nominated star, who died on August 17 in a Bickley, Kent, care facility, was said to have worked with his family earlier this summer on a documentary that explored both his life story and the effects of Alzheimer's disease.

A source told us: "The project's content has prompted questions about whether the same condition may have contributed to his death."