Rock Legend Eric Clapton's Brush With Death — We Reveal the Inside Story of How a Simple Cup of Coffee Spared 'Tears in Heaven' Singer From Helicopter Crash That Killed His Pal Stevie Ray Vaughan 35 Years Ago

Thirty-five years ago, Eric Clapton lost dear friend Stevie Ray Vaughan when the Texas blues legend's helicopter smashed into a Wisconsin hillside after the pals played a concert on August 27, 1990.

Vaughan, who was 35 years old at the time, was killed instantly along with three other passengers and the pilot. While the Tears in Heaven singer was grieving the loss of his talented friend, he was also grappling with the complicated feelings of survivor's guilt.

Sources later confessed the Layla hitmaker was supposed to be on the flight, not Vaughan, but a seemingly inconsequential cup of coffee spared his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.