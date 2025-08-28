Rock Legend Eric Clapton's Brush With Death — We Reveal the Inside Story of How a Simple Cup of Coffee Spared 'Tears in Heaven' Singer From Helicopter Crash That Killed His Pal Stevie Ray Vaughan 35 Years Ago
Thirty-five years ago, Eric Clapton lost dear friend Stevie Ray Vaughan when the Texas blues legend's helicopter smashed into a Wisconsin hillside after the pals played a concert on August 27, 1990.
Vaughan, who was 35 years old at the time, was killed instantly along with three other passengers and the pilot. While the Tears in Heaven singer was grieving the loss of his talented friend, he was also grappling with the complicated feelings of survivor's guilt.
Sources later confessed the Layla hitmaker was supposed to be on the flight, not Vaughan, but a seemingly inconsequential cup of coffee spared his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Clapton Performed in Stevie Ray Vaughan's Final Concert
On the fateful day, Clapton was in East Troy, Wisconsin, where he played a gig with Vaughan at the Alpine Valley Music Theater. The show was a hit, and the audience roared for the musicians who have both been considered among the most talented guitar players of all time.
Spirits ran high after the show. Vaughan was said to have given Clapton a big hug backstage and told him, "You're the greatest," to which the Wonderful Tonight singer replied, "No, you're the greatest."
A source recalled: "Eric said it was heaven playing with him. Then they embraced. The future was so bright."
No one backstage at the time could have imagined that mere hours later, Vaughan would be dead.
Clapton's Life Was Saved By a Cup of Coffee
A source close to the tour said there was an "extra seat" on the first helicopter flight out with members of Clapton's entourage, and "Steve Ray was in a hurry and grabbed it" instead of waiting to travel to Chicago with his bandmates.
Charles Comer, Vaughan's agent, recalled: "Stevie said, 'Do you mind if I take the seat? I really need to get back.'"
The insider added: "Eric waited to finish a cup of coffee and got on the next helicopter. That's what saved his life."
While reflecting on the fatal accident, a shaken friend said: "It was the luck of the draw (Clapton) wasn't aboard that doomed chopper. It's fate."
Vaughan and Four Others Killed Instantly in Crash
Investigators said the helicopter slammed into the side of a 1,000-foot ski hill, killing the Texas Flood singer, Clapton's bodyguard Nigel Browne, Clapton's assistant tour manager Colin Smythe and booking agent Bobby Brooks, and pilot Jeff Brown.
After word of the crash reached Clapton, he locked himself in his Chicago hotel room.
He later said: "This is a tragic loss of some very special people. I will miss all of them very much. I want to extend my deepest sympathy to their families."
Vaughan's Death Sparked Fears For Clapton's Wellbeing
At the time, those in Clapton's inner circle feared the White Room singer, who had a colorful history with drug addiction and alcoholism, would go off the deep end, racked with guilt over taking the second flight and suffering the loss of yet another dear friend.
A source said the guitar player's friends feared he would either swear off "flying forever" or worse, he would "return to the days when he suffered from depression and went into seclusion."