Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Eric Clapton

Rock Legend Eric Clapton's Brush With Death — We Reveal the Inside Story of How a Simple Cup of Coffee Spared 'Tears in Heaven' Singer From Helicopter Crash That Killed His Pal Stevie Ray Vaughan 35 Years Ago

Split photo of Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan
Source: MEGA; STEVIERAYVAUGHANOFFICIAL/YOUTUBE

Eric Clapton nearly died in the helicopter crash that claimed pal Stevie Ray Vaughan's life 35 years ago.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Thirty-five years ago, Eric Clapton lost dear friend Stevie Ray Vaughan when the Texas blues legend's helicopter smashed into a Wisconsin hillside after the pals played a concert on August 27, 1990.

Vaughan, who was 35 years old at the time, was killed instantly along with three other passengers and the pilot. While the Tears in Heaven singer was grieving the loss of his talented friend, he was also grappling with the complicated feelings of survivor's guilt.

Sources later confessed the Layla hitmaker was supposed to be on the flight, not Vaughan, but a seemingly inconsequential cup of coffee spared his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Clapton Performed in Stevie Ray Vaughan's Final Concert

Photo of Eric Clapton
Source: MEGA

Clapton played with Vaughan in his final concert hours before his death on August 27, 1990.

On the fateful day, Clapton was in East Troy, Wisconsin, where he played a gig with Vaughan at the Alpine Valley Music Theater. The show was a hit, and the audience roared for the musicians who have both been considered among the most talented guitar players of all time.

Spirits ran high after the show. Vaughan was said to have given Clapton a big hug backstage and told him, "You're the greatest," to which the Wonderful Tonight singer replied, "No, you're the greatest."

A source recalled: "Eric said it was heaven playing with him. Then they embraced. The future was so bright."

No one backstage at the time could have imagined that mere hours later, Vaughan would be dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Clapton's Life Was Saved By a Cup of Coffee

Photo of Stevie Ray Vaughan
Source: STEVIERAYVAUGHANOFFICIAL/YOUTUBE

Vaughan took an 'extra seat' on the doomed flight with Clapton's entourage while the 'Layla' singer stayed back to finish his coffee.

A source close to the tour said there was an "extra seat" on the first helicopter flight out with members of Clapton's entourage, and "Steve Ray was in a hurry and grabbed it" instead of waiting to travel to Chicago with his bandmates.

Charles Comer, Vaughan's agent, recalled: "Stevie said, 'Do you mind if I take the seat? I really need to get back.'"

The insider added: "Eric waited to finish a cup of coffee and got on the next helicopter. That's what saved his life."

While reflecting on the fatal accident, a shaken friend said: "It was the luck of the draw (Clapton) wasn't aboard that doomed chopper. It's fate."

Article continues below advertisement

Vaughan and Four Others Killed Instantly in Crash

Photo of Eric Clapton
Source: MEGA

Sources said 'fate' was the reason Clapton did not make it on the fatal flight.

Investigators said the helicopter slammed into the side of a 1,000-foot ski hill, killing the Texas Flood singer, Clapton's bodyguard Nigel Browne, Clapton's assistant tour manager Colin Smythe and booking agent Bobby Brooks, and pilot Jeff Brown.

After word of the crash reached Clapton, he locked himself in his Chicago hotel room.

He later said: "This is a tragic loss of some very special people. I will miss all of them very much. I want to extend my deepest sympathy to their families."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson's Romance Already Dead? How Grumpy Star is 'Battling to Get Over' Pamela Anderson's 'Fling' With Julian Assange

Photo of Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford's Marriage Crisis — Hollywood Icon Sparks Fears Relationship is on Rocks By Confessing Challenges of 'Staying in Love' With Calista Flockhart

Vaughan's Death Sparked Fears For Clapton's Wellbeing

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Eric Clapton
Source: MEGA

Clapton's inner circle braced for a mental breakdown after he lost Vaughan and three of his team members.

At the time, those in Clapton's inner circle feared the White Room singer, who had a colorful history with drug addiction and alcoholism, would go off the deep end, racked with guilt over taking the second flight and suffering the loss of yet another dear friend.

A source said the guitar player's friends feared he would either swear off "flying forever" or worse, he would "return to the days when he suffered from depression and went into seclusion."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.