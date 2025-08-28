NBC Nightly News' Tom Llamas Linked to Violent Fraternity Fight During His College Days... as Journalist Was 'Arrested' Over Shock Incident

Llamas, who took over from Holt last summer, was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity chapter at Loyola University in New Orleans in 2001 when he and a group of his brothers sought retaliation after a bar fight.

The group reportedly broke into the rival fraternity's home and allegedly trashed the place, destroying the furniture and shattering the windows. A member of the opposing fraternity was left beaten, and a woman was pushed to the ground.

However, two of Llamas's frat brothers told The Guardian that Llamas was outside the home when the attack took place, but never entered.

A third contended Llamas was among "about four" other people who were "unjustifiably arrested on a flawed identification process."