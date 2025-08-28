Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > nbc

NBC Nightly News' Tom Llamas Linked to Violent Fraternity Fight During His College Days... as Journalist Was 'Arrested' Over Shock Incident

photo of Tom Llamas
Source: ABC

NBC News anchor Tom Llamas was arrested after a brawl in college.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Newly minted NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas has gone from reporting the news to becoming the news, RadarOnline.com can report.

Years before taking over from Lester Holt, Llamas and nearly a dozen of his fraternity brothers in college were arrested after a violent break-in at a rival frat's house.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Tom Llamas
Source: MEGA

Llamas and his Sigma Phi Epsilon brothers allegedly attacked another fraternity.

Llamas, who took over from Holt last summer, was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity chapter at Loyola University in New Orleans in 2001 when he and a group of his brothers sought retaliation after a bar fight.

The group reportedly broke into the rival fraternity's home and allegedly trashed the place, destroying the furniture and shattering the windows. A member of the opposing fraternity was left beaten, and a woman was pushed to the ground.

However, two of Llamas's frat brothers told The Guardian that Llamas was outside the home when the attack took place, but never entered.

A third contended Llamas was among "about four" other people who were "unjustifiably arrested on a flawed identification process."

Article continues below advertisement

NBC Statement of Confidence

lester holt
Source: mega

Llamas recently took over the NBC Nightly News Chair from Lester Holt.

Llamas was never charged in the incident, after cops decided there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute him.

A statement issued by NBC supported the newsman, saying: "As an undergraduate at Loyola University nearly 25 years ago, Tom was one of 11 students indiscriminately arrested following a fight and alleged break-in at another fraternity.

"Tom, as well as most of those students, was not involved in the incident. "Following extensive reviews by both the university and local authorities, Tom and those not involved were never accused of any wrongdoing or found to have violated any laws or school rules."

The statement concluded: "Tom graduated from Loyola in 2001 and remains a loyal supporter of the school."

Article continues below advertisement

Evening News War

Hallie Jackson

White House correspondent Hallie Jackson reportedly wanted the job as well.

Llamas found himself in a different type of fight when Holt first announced he was stepping down as anchor after nearly a decade.

While Llamas had long been rumored to be the top choice as Holt's replacement, insiders at the time claimed White House correspondent Hallie Jackson was also eager for the position, sparking a "war" between the two as each fought to convince network execs they were the right pick for the gig.

An insider told the Daily Mail at the time: "Hallie Jackson and Tom Llamas – who came from ABC (News) just for Holt's job – are fighting to replace him.

"Hallie thinks it's her job and is telling her bosses she wants it. She and Tom are now duking it out behind the scenes."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson's Romance Already Dead? How Grumpy Star is 'Battling to Get Over' Pamela Anderson's 'Fling' With Julian Assange

Photo of Scott and Kelley Wolf

Revealed: Details Of Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley's Arrest for 'Harassment' — As She's Accused of Leaking Actor's Phone Number... and Her Family Is Worried About Her 'Mental Health'

Is Llamas's Ego An Issue

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

tom llamas
Source: mega

Llamas was never charged in the fraternity fight.

NBC's top brass had seemingly been prepping Llamas to take over for Holt since he was poached from ABC News in 2021. But he reportedly didn't exactly win over many of his colleagues when he first joined the network, after gaining a reputation for having a big ego.

One reported instance in which Llamas rubbed staffers the wrong way came when he exploded on a producer after he was upset over the size of the monitor provided for his live shot.

Llamas reportedly told the producer: "Big time talent, big time monitor, man."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.