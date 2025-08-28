NBC Nightly News' Tom Llamas Linked to Violent Fraternity Fight During His College Days... as Journalist Was 'Arrested' Over Shock Incident
Newly minted NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas has gone from reporting the news to becoming the news, RadarOnline.com can report.
Years before taking over from Lester Holt, Llamas and nearly a dozen of his fraternity brothers in college were arrested after a violent break-in at a rival frat's house.
Llamas, who took over from Holt last summer, was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity chapter at Loyola University in New Orleans in 2001 when he and a group of his brothers sought retaliation after a bar fight.
The group reportedly broke into the rival fraternity's home and allegedly trashed the place, destroying the furniture and shattering the windows. A member of the opposing fraternity was left beaten, and a woman was pushed to the ground.
However, two of Llamas's frat brothers told The Guardian that Llamas was outside the home when the attack took place, but never entered.
A third contended Llamas was among "about four" other people who were "unjustifiably arrested on a flawed identification process."
NBC Statement of Confidence
Llamas was never charged in the incident, after cops decided there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute him.
A statement issued by NBC supported the newsman, saying: "As an undergraduate at Loyola University nearly 25 years ago, Tom was one of 11 students indiscriminately arrested following a fight and alleged break-in at another fraternity.
"Tom, as well as most of those students, was not involved in the incident. "Following extensive reviews by both the university and local authorities, Tom and those not involved were never accused of any wrongdoing or found to have violated any laws or school rules."
The statement concluded: "Tom graduated from Loyola in 2001 and remains a loyal supporter of the school."
Evening News War
Llamas found himself in a different type of fight when Holt first announced he was stepping down as anchor after nearly a decade.
While Llamas had long been rumored to be the top choice as Holt's replacement, insiders at the time claimed White House correspondent Hallie Jackson was also eager for the position, sparking a "war" between the two as each fought to convince network execs they were the right pick for the gig.
An insider told the Daily Mail at the time: "Hallie Jackson and Tom Llamas – who came from ABC (News) just for Holt's job – are fighting to replace him.
"Hallie thinks it's her job and is telling her bosses she wants it. She and Tom are now duking it out behind the scenes."
EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson's Romance Already Dead? How Grumpy Star is 'Battling to Get Over' Pamela Anderson's 'Fling' With Julian Assange
Is Llamas's Ego An Issue
NBC's top brass had seemingly been prepping Llamas to take over for Holt since he was poached from ABC News in 2021. But he reportedly didn't exactly win over many of his colleagues when he first joined the network, after gaining a reputation for having a big ego.
One reported instance in which Llamas rubbed staffers the wrong way came when he exploded on a producer after he was upset over the size of the monitor provided for his live shot.
Llamas reportedly told the producer: "Big time talent, big time monitor, man."