EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Nancy Grace Shoots Down Six-figure Deal to Appear in Killer Jodi Arias Documentary Due to 'Final Edit' Concerns – 'She Doesn't Play That Game'
Legendary legal commentator Nancy Grace has turned down an offer – and the six-figure payday that went with it – to appear in a new high-profile documentary about infamous killer Jodi Arias, who murdered her fiancé in 2008, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While some were shocked, the former prosecutor, 65, passed on the opportunity – it seemed like the perfect project for her, as she covered the case exhaustively – insiders said she nixed it because she wouldn't have any say about the final edit of the series.
Nancy Wants Full Control
And the veteran television journalist will do nothing without full control, the insiders revealed.
"Nancy is not about to let someone else decide how she will be portrayed," a source said. In postproduction, "the [filmmakers] can cut it, edit it and twist it until it says something she never meant.
"She doesn't play that game, so she said no thanks."
The multipart doc, which is currently in production for a streaming service, would revisit the notorious case and the media frenzy surrounding the trial, which Grace covered with unrelenting ferocity and became a go-to authority on.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Arias, then 27, was accused of stabbing her 30-year-old boyfriend, Travis Alexander, 27 times, slitting his throat and shooting him in the head.
'Cold-Blooded Killer'
Although she pleaded self-defense in the shocking case, she was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison in 2013.
Grace famously branded Arias "a cold-blooded killer" on her CNN Headline News show, cementing her reputation as one of the loudest and most passionate voices advocating for the victim.
"They CAN do a Jodi Arias documentary without Nancy Grace," said one TV exec, "But why? She's practically synonymous with that case. Without her, it's like doing a Watergate special without Woodward and Bernstein."
'Not Willing To Be Burned'
"She's not about to hand over her reputation to a bunch of producers [who have the] final cut," a source said. "Nancy's been in the business long enough to know that postproduction can completely change a narrative. She's not willing to be burned – not on a case this high-profile."
In the meantime, the true-crime pioneer has her own streaming series, Crime Feed.