EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Nancy Grace Shoots Down Six-figure Deal to Appear in Killer Jodi Arias Documentary Due to 'Final Edit' Concerns – 'She Doesn't Play That Game'

"Nancy is not about to let someone else decide how she will be portrayed," a source said. In postproduction, "the [filmmakers] can cut it, edit it and twist it until it says something she never meant.

"She doesn't play that game, so she said no thanks."

The multipart doc, which is currently in production for a streaming service, would revisit the notorious case and the media frenzy surrounding the trial, which Grace covered with unrelenting ferocity and became a go-to authority on.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Arias, then 27, was accused of stabbing her 30-year-old boyfriend, Travis Alexander, 27 times, slitting his throat and shooting him in the head.