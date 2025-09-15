EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Wanted to Release Netflix Docuseries and Expose Wild Years Filled With Drugs and Alcohol After Being 'Desperate' to Have Closure... But His Bitter Dad Martin Wanted No Part!
Disgruntled dad Martin Sheen refused to be involved in the Netflix docuseries about son Charlie Sheen's hard-partying life and journey to sobriety because he's still bitter about what the recovering addict put his loved ones through, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to an insider, the Major League star, 60, is exposing his sordid past in the film, titled aka Charlie Sheen, because "he's desperate for closure."
Dad Wanted No Part
Yet, insiders said Apocalypse Now legend Martin, 85, shied away from the two-part documentary, which he feared would be littered with folks singing Charlie's praises – despite his past self-destructive behavior.
HIV-positive Charlie is seven years sober, but the onetime Hollywood bad boy long battled booze and drug addictions – and reportedly dropped more than $1.6 million on prostitutes.
The charismatic cut-up was once the highest-paid actor on TV – pulling down $1.8 million per episode of Two and a Half Men – but was fired from the CBS hit in 2011 after three failed rehab trips in 12 months.
He also had multiple manic meltdowns, including one interview in which he claimed to have "tiger blood."
Charlie's Guilt Over The Past
An insider said: "Charlie feels terrible over what he put his father through. He has so much guilt, and he still gets teary thinking about it."
The docuseries includes many people close to the reformed troublemaker – including ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, his Two and a Half Men costar Jon Cryer and series co-creator Chuck Lorre.
The insider said: "Martin's not too keen on Charlie laying it all out in vivid detail about his past addiction to drugs and prostitutes. He loves his son dearly but disagrees with him. To Martin, this is a private family matter."
Charlie Feels Bad For Family Drama
In the documentary, the remorseful nepo baby says: "I can't imagine being my dad. I really hurt the people I love."
However, the insider pointed out that Martin is "an old school guy" and "doesn't like dirty laundry aired in public."