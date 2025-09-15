EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Wanted to Release Netflix Docuseries and Expose Wild Years Filled With Drugs and Alcohol After Being 'Desperate' to Have Closure... But His Bitter Dad Martin Wanted No Part!

HIV-positive Charlie is seven years sober, but the onetime Hollywood bad boy long battled booze and drug addictions – and reportedly dropped more than $1.6 million on prostitutes.

The charismatic cut-up was once the highest-paid actor on TV – pulling down $1.8 million per episode of Two and a Half Men – but was fired from the CBS hit in 2011 after three failed rehab trips in 12 months.

He also had multiple manic meltdowns, including one interview in which he claimed to have "tiger blood."