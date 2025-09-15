Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sarah Jessica Parker
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That...the Negative Reviews Are In! Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Sex and the City' Reboot Ripped to Shreds After 'Disgusting' Show Finale

photo of Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Sex and the City' reboot faced negative reviews after a finale critics called disgusting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 15 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has slammed back at viewers who shredded her just-axed series, And Just Like That, and its ending, basically telling the haters she doesn't give a damn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I guess I don't really care," said the 60-year-old star. "And the reason I don't care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

It All Came To An End

Article continues below advertisement
Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis stood with Sarah Jessica Parker as she defended the work put into 'And Just Like That.'
Source: MEGA

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis stood with Sarah Jessica Parker as she defended the work put into 'And Just Like That.'

Article continues below advertisement

SJP starred as husband-hunting Carrie Bradshaw over 27 years, starting with Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004, two movie sequels and the current HBO series coming to an end after three years.

Article continues below advertisement

In the final episode, her newspaper sex-columnist character decides it's OK being single and said: "The woman realized she was not alone – she was on her own."

Disappointed viewers slammed the episode, which included a disgusting shot of poop in a toilet bowl, with one writing: "This sucked a**!"

Another scribbled: "As a fan of the original, I really wanted to like this show, but man was it a huge disappointment."

Slammed a third: "The [poop] scene was literally a visual metaphor for the show."

But Parker insisted she, castmates Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis and the show's team "always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real" and she doesn't "have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking" about haters' opinions.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrie's Final Chapter

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
biden familys turmoil joes health ashleys divorce

EXCLUSIVE: Biden Family Chaos Erupts – Pals Fear 'Fragile' Ex-Prez Joe 'Will Be Sent to his Grave' Over Daughter Ashley's Explosive Divorce Drama and 'Relapse' Concerns

photo of howard stern

EXCLUSIVE: Is This the End for Howard Stern? 'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper Coming for the Shock Jock's Crown as Rumors Swirl His Contract Won't Be Renewed

Article continues below advertisement
HBO's 'And Just Like That' closed with Carrie Bradshaw embracing single life despite backlash from longtime fans.
Source: MEGA

HBO's 'And Just Like That' closed with Carrie Bradshaw embracing single life despite backlash from longtime fans.

She said she "never" peeks at fan reactions "because you're going to perhaps read things or hear things that don't always feel great.

"We want very much for people to have all those feelings, and it's not for us to police or try to correct them ... because I think that conversation is better left not in any way witnessed or babysat by me."

As for viewers being disappointed with the single-girl ending for her character, the actress added: "I feel good about her. I think she's set up pretty well."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.