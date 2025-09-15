EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That...the Negative Reviews Are In! Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Sex and the City' Reboot Ripped to Shreds After 'Disgusting' Show Finale

In the final episode, her newspaper sex-columnist character decides it's OK being single and said: "The woman realized she was not alone – she was on her own."

Disappointed viewers slammed the episode, which included a disgusting shot of poop in a toilet bowl, with one writing: "This sucked a**!"

Another scribbled: "As a fan of the original, I really wanted to like this show, but man was it a huge disappointment."

Slammed a third: "The [poop] scene was literally a visual metaphor for the show."

But Parker insisted she, castmates Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis and the show's team "always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real" and she doesn't "have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking" about haters' opinions.