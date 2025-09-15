EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That...the Negative Reviews Are In! Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Sex and the City' Reboot Ripped to Shreds After 'Disgusting' Show Finale
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has slammed back at viewers who shredded her just-axed series, And Just Like That, and its ending, basically telling the haters she doesn't give a damn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I guess I don't really care," said the 60-year-old star. "And the reason I don't care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful."
It All Came To An End
SJP starred as husband-hunting Carrie Bradshaw over 27 years, starting with Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004, two movie sequels and the current HBO series coming to an end after three years.
In the final episode, her newspaper sex-columnist character decides it's OK being single and said: "The woman realized she was not alone – she was on her own."
Disappointed viewers slammed the episode, which included a disgusting shot of poop in a toilet bowl, with one writing: "This sucked a**!"
Another scribbled: "As a fan of the original, I really wanted to like this show, but man was it a huge disappointment."
Slammed a third: "The [poop] scene was literally a visual metaphor for the show."
But Parker insisted she, castmates Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis and the show's team "always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real" and she doesn't "have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking" about haters' opinions.
Carrie's Final Chapter
She said she "never" peeks at fan reactions "because you're going to perhaps read things or hear things that don't always feel great.
"We want very much for people to have all those feelings, and it's not for us to police or try to correct them ... because I think that conversation is better left not in any way witnessed or babysat by me."
As for viewers being disappointed with the single-girl ending for her character, the actress added: "I feel good about her. I think she's set up pretty well."