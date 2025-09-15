EXCLUSIVE: Biden Family Chaos Erupts – Pals Fear 'Fragile' Ex-Prez Joe 'Will Be Sent to his Grave' Over Daughter Ashley's Explosive Divorce Drama and 'Relapse' Concerns
Troubles continue to mount for the family of former President Joe Biden, according to political insiders who said there are new fears that his daughter, Ashley Biden, may be headed toward a relapse that could send her fragile father to his grave.
RadarOnline.com can reveal, hours before Philadelphia social worker Ashley, 44, filed divorce papers last month to end her 13-year marriage to plastic surgeon Dr. Howard Krein, 58, the once erratic wild child shared a shocking post in a since-deleted Instagram Story.
The Shocking Claims
The image showed a man and woman from behind and included the caption: "My husband and his girlfriend holding hands."
Not satisfied with the public humiliation of her allegedly philandering ex, Ashley then put up another now-vanished post of herself strolling through a park while flashing a thumbs-up to the song Freedom by Beyoncé.
Sources fear Ashley – who is six years removed from a stint at a Florida rehab center – may be headed toward a new meltdown amid the scandalous split.
"She's crazy," a source said of Joe's only surviving daughter and his sole child with former First Lady Jill Biden, his second wife. "God help her without Howard around to keep her in check."
Ashley's Bombshell Diary
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ashley's self-destructive past was laid bare in 2019 when her damning diary was stolen after she carelessly left it behind at the Florida home of a pal.
The journal was filled with humiliating allegations about her bizarre relationship with her father and admissions about her sex and drug addictions and relapses.
The book was sold for $40,000 to the activist group Project Veritas, which refused to publish it because Biden's lawyers wouldn't confirm its authenticity.
However, another media outlet published the diary in its entirety a month before the November 2020 U.S. presidential election after Snopes – a fact-checking website that initially called its contents "suspicious" – ultimately labeled it "true."
Ashley herself has confirmed the diary is real – along with how her self-destructive behaviors nearly destroyed her.
In one entry, she itemized the terrible toll of repeatedly sniffing cocaine by confessing: "You end up with the following. Red, crusted & f--ked-up nose, tired, lethargic, moody, not thinking clearly, unmotivated and sad, isolated/shame."
She also detailed her other self-destructive cravings by saying: "My sex drive is out of f--king control."
Rehab Confessions
The entry – written in rehab – continued: "Like literally, I am in heat. I know it's not the healthiest way to deal with things but @ least it's better than drugs."
In the pages, the blunt brunette confesses to cheating on Krein with other men – and mentioned the "insane sex" she had with a guy she met in rehab.
She also mentioned another lover, explaining: "He gives me affection in ways I only hoped Howard would. It is light & fun."
In the most talked-about entry, Ashley discusses having once showered with her father as a child and speculates that her battles with addiction and sex may have been rooted in childhood abuse.
"Was I molested. I think so – I can't remember specifics, but I do remember trauma," she wrote.
Political insiders said Ashley's recent social media posts could be warning signs of an impending collapse under the weight of her divorce – and add that it's the last thing her ailing pop needs as the 82-year-old ex-commander in chief battles an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.
Fighting For His Life
"He's literally fighting for his life and [Ashley] is running around and turning the tragedy of her marriage collapsing into an internet sensation," said the source. "It's unseemly, but tragically par for the course.
"I just hope she keeps her act together and recognizes that her duty at this moment is to her dying dad."