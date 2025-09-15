EXCLUSIVE: Is This the End for Howard Stern? 'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper Coming for the Shock Jock's Crown as Rumors Swirl His Contract Won't Be Renewed

Cooper, 31, is the network's hottest rising star – with execs quietly grooming her to replace grizzled old Stern as their top priority, even if the shock jock signs a new contract, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Podcast queen Alex Cooper , of Call Her Daddy fame, is gunning for Howard Stern 's crown – according to insiders who insist she's the future of SiriusXM.

"She's the one Sirius is betting the house on," said a source. "Howard's still Howard, but he's expensive and part-time. Alex is young, hot and all about tomorrow.

"Inside the building, the energy is clear – she's the next face of Sirius."

Sources said the signs are evident, from prime promotion to how she is front and center at every major event and has a team with VIP access to top brass.