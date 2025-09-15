Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Howard Stern
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Is This the End for Howard Stern? 'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper Coming for the Shock Jock's Crown as Rumors Swirl His Contract Won't Be Renewed

photo of howard stern
Source: MEGA; @ALEXANDRACOOPER/INSTAGRAM

Howard Stern's show's future is clouded by axing rumors while Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper gains ground.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 15 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Podcast queen Alex Cooper, of Call Her Daddy fame, is gunning for Howard Stern's crown – according to insiders who insist she's the future of SiriusXM.

Cooper, 31, is the network's hottest rising star – with execs quietly grooming her to replace grizzled old Stern as their top priority, even if the shock jock signs a new contract, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Move Over, Howard

Article continues below advertisement
SiriusXM insiders said Howard Stern remains costly and part-time as executives eye a changing future.
Source: MEGA

SiriusXM insiders said Howard Stern remains costly and part-time as executives eye a changing future.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's the one Sirius is betting the house on," said a source. "Howard's still Howard, but he's expensive and part-time. Alex is young, hot and all about tomorrow.

"Inside the building, the energy is clear – she's the next face of Sirius."

Sources said the signs are evident, from prime promotion to how she is front and center at every major event and has a team with VIP access to top brass.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Is The Future

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of britney spears

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Biopic Disaster! Troubled Singer's 'Inexperience With Screenwriters, Script Development and Filming' Causing Major Obstacles for Production

photo of jason momoa

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Momoa's Near-fatal Drowning Catastrophe – 'Aquaman' Star Admits He 'Gave Up on His Life' After His 'Body Stopped' During Surfing Nightmare

Article continues below advertisement
Alex Cooper is being positioned as SiriusXM's next breakout star with prime promotion and cross-platform projects.
Source: @ALEXANDRACOOPER/INSTAGRAM

Alex Cooper is being positioned as SiriusXM's next breakout star with prime promotion and cross-platform projects.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"They're building her brand like no one else's," said another contact.

While 71-year-old Stern's relationship with Sirius has cooled, Cooper is getting tailor-made cross-platform projects to cement her status going forward, sources said.

"Howard's the past," said one exec bluntly. "Alex is the future."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.