Unmasking 'Luna': Radar Uncovers the Online Profiles of the Alleged Lover of Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin to Reveal Their Secret Drug Past, Hatred of Donald Trump and Praise of 'Riding With Biden'

According to a U.S. government source who spoke on condition of anonymity on the video game platform Steam, Twiggs was active under the username "fluxalotl". That account's prior usernames matched those on one of Twiggs' TikTok profiles, "lanclotl" and "lancelotte", which display their face. In December 2024, Twiggs changed his Steam display name from "Lance" to "Luna".

A search of Reddit also connected usernames associated with Twiggs to discussions in transgender-focused forums. One account, "lancelott3", carried the display name "flux" and shared personal details that aligned with Twiggs's biography. Posts from the account revealed they discussed medications to "slow beard growth" and "get good hip growth".

Another post recounted: "I was told I was possessed by a demon and then within 30 mins kicked outta the house because I started laughing and wouldn't go to the bishop for a blessing."