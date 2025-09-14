Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Unmasking 'Luna': Radar Uncovers the Online Profiles of the Alleged Lover of Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin to Reveal Their Secret Drug Past, Hatred of Donald Trump and Praise of 'Riding With Biden'

Composite photo of Tyler Robinson an Luna Twiggs
Source: Source: Utah Governor's Office; TikTok

Luna Twiggs is a wannabe pro gamer and roommate of main Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The suspected roommate and romantic partner of the man accused of assassinating conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has been identified as transgender, according to newly uncovered online activity and reports.

The partner was identified as 22-year-old Lance S. Twiggs. They shared an apartment in St. George, Utah, with accused shooter Tyler Robinson, also 22, located roughly four hours from Utah Valley University, where Kirk was murdered.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
charlie kirk assassination tyler robinson roommate luna transgender donald trump joe biden
Source: TikTok

The roommate of the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk is confirmed as trans.

According to a U.S. government source who spoke on condition of anonymity on the video game platform Steam, Twiggs was active under the username "fluxalotl". That account's prior usernames matched those on one of Twiggs' TikTok profiles, "lanclotl" and "lancelotte", which display their face. In December 2024, Twiggs changed his Steam display name from "Lance" to "Luna".

A search of Reddit also connected usernames associated with Twiggs to discussions in transgender-focused forums. One account, "lancelott3", carried the display name "flux" and shared personal details that aligned with Twiggs's biography. Posts from the account revealed they discussed medications to "slow beard growth" and "get good hip growth".

Another post recounted: "I was told I was possessed by a demon and then within 30 mins kicked outta the house because I started laughing and wouldn't go to the bishop for a blessing."

Article continues below advertisement

charlie kirk assassination tyler robinson roommate luna transgender donald trump joe biden
Source: Facebook; TikTok

Twiggs goes by the name ‘lancelotte’ on social media accounts including Instagram.

Twiggs also expressed political views online. In one Reddit exchange, they posted: "We are riding with (Joe) Biden on this glorious subreddit."

Twiggs was also seeking to become a professional gamer, while also allegedly transitioning genders and maintaining a romantic relationship with Robinson.

Social media activity linked Twiggs to a conservative Christian upbringing. Their sister reportedly follows Kirk's widow, Erika, on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Robinson's Digital Footprint

charlie kirk assassination tyler robinson roommate luna transgender donald trump joe biden
Source: FurAffinity

Robinson has been linked to a ‘furry’ website.

Revelations about Robinson's digital footprint have also emerged. The suspected assassin reportedly maintained ties to the "furry" community through an account on FurAffinity.net under the name "Craftin247". The profile, registered in July 2025, featured artwork and imagery often associated with the subculture.

Law enforcement also discovered bullets inscribed with phrases such as "Notices bulge, OwO what's this?", a meme tied to the furry community.

Robinson used "Craftin247" across multiple platforms, including Steam, Snapchat, and Venmo. Friends confirmed the accounts were his. A Steam profile under the username listed the "real name" as Tyler and location as Utah, featuring a Kermit the Frog avatar and more than 2,100 hours logged in gameplay. At one point, Robinson also used "Donald Trump" as a display name.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Chip and Joanna Gaines

'Cold Towards Each Other': Truth About Chip and Joanna Gaines' Marriage Revealed — as Insiders Tell-all About What Really Goes on When the Cameras Stop Rolling

Composite photo of King Charles, Prince William and Meghan Markle

First Contact in 3 Years: King Charles 'Schedules Zoom With Meghan and Grandkids' After Landmark Meeting With Son Harry

The Probe

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

charlie kirk assassination tyler robinson roommate luna transgender donald trump joe biden
Source: @charliekirk/youtube

Twigg's sister follows Kirk's widow Erika on Instagram.

Both Twiggs and Robinson were avid gamers, with their online personas weaving together a picture of digital immersion, shifting identities, and ideological expression.

Investigators continue to probe how these elements factored into the deadly shooting of Kirk.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.