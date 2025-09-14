Unmasking 'Luna': Radar Uncovers the Online Profiles of the Alleged Lover of Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin to Reveal Their Secret Drug Past, Hatred of Donald Trump and Praise of 'Riding With Biden'
The suspected roommate and romantic partner of the man accused of assassinating conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has been identified as transgender, according to newly uncovered online activity and reports.
The partner was identified as 22-year-old Lance S. Twiggs. They shared an apartment in St. George, Utah, with accused shooter Tyler Robinson, also 22, located roughly four hours from Utah Valley University, where Kirk was murdered.
According to a U.S. government source who spoke on condition of anonymity on the video game platform Steam, Twiggs was active under the username "fluxalotl". That account's prior usernames matched those on one of Twiggs' TikTok profiles, "lanclotl" and "lancelotte", which display their face. In December 2024, Twiggs changed his Steam display name from "Lance" to "Luna".
A search of Reddit also connected usernames associated with Twiggs to discussions in transgender-focused forums. One account, "lancelott3", carried the display name "flux" and shared personal details that aligned with Twiggs's biography. Posts from the account revealed they discussed medications to "slow beard growth" and "get good hip growth".
Another post recounted: "I was told I was possessed by a demon and then within 30 mins kicked outta the house because I started laughing and wouldn't go to the bishop for a blessing."
Twiggs also expressed political views online. In one Reddit exchange, they posted: "We are riding with (Joe) Biden on this glorious subreddit."
Twiggs was also seeking to become a professional gamer, while also allegedly transitioning genders and maintaining a romantic relationship with Robinson.
Social media activity linked Twiggs to a conservative Christian upbringing. Their sister reportedly follows Kirk's widow, Erika, on Instagram.
Robinson's Digital Footprint
Revelations about Robinson's digital footprint have also emerged. The suspected assassin reportedly maintained ties to the "furry" community through an account on FurAffinity.net under the name "Craftin247". The profile, registered in July 2025, featured artwork and imagery often associated with the subculture.
Law enforcement also discovered bullets inscribed with phrases such as "Notices bulge, OwO what's this?", a meme tied to the furry community.
Robinson used "Craftin247" across multiple platforms, including Steam, Snapchat, and Venmo. Friends confirmed the accounts were his. A Steam profile under the username listed the "real name" as Tyler and location as Utah, featuring a Kermit the Frog avatar and more than 2,100 hours logged in gameplay. At one point, Robinson also used "Donald Trump" as a display name.
The Probe
Both Twiggs and Robinson were avid gamers, with their online personas weaving together a picture of digital immersion, shifting identities, and ideological expression.
Investigators continue to probe how these elements factored into the deadly shooting of Kirk.