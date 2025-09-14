'Cold Towards Each Other': Truth About Chip and Joanna Gaines' Marriage Revealed — as Insiders Tell-all About What Really Goes on When the Cameras Stop Rolling

Chip and Joanna Gaines, once celebrated as HGTV’s golden couple of home renovation, are finding themselves under increasing scrutiny as both their business decisions and personal lives draw public attention, RadarOnline.com can report.

The pair, who rose to fame in 2013 with their hit series Fixer Upper, are now worth an estimated $50 million, but their private lives have shocked fans with how cold they are to one another.