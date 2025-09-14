First Contact in 3 Years: King Charles 'Schedules Zoom With Meghan and Grandkids' After Landmark Meeting With Son Harry
King Charles III is reportedly planning a Zoom call with his estranged daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This potential virtual reunion marks the first time in over three years that the royal family will attempt to reconnect, initiating what might be a thaw in the icy relations between Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes.
First Contact in 3 Years
Sources close to the situation revealed that these efforts followed a recent tea between the King and Prince Harry at Clarence House, signaling a shift in attitudes towards family ties.
One palace insider told Rob Shuter: "It’s been more than three years since he’s seen them properly. The King desperately wants to be a grandfather. He knows time is precious, and this is his chance to reconnect."
The King and His Grandchildren
The last time King Charles had the opportunity to interact with his grandchildren was during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Since then, communication appears to have faltered, with Lilibet having met her grandfather just once in her short life.
A source pointed out: "He lights up when he talks about them. He wants them to know their grandfather before it’s too late."
While arrangements for the Zoom call are still being finalized, individuals familiar with the plan indicated that Prince Harry is directly involved in the organization of the meeting. However, Meghan’s participation remains uncertain.
One aide pointed out: "Whether she joins is up to her... This is less about politics and more about family."
The Meeting
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, King Charles summoned Prince Harry amid growing concerns about the monarchy's future. The king is set on setting aside their differences for the sake of family unity, a move not shared by his other son, Prince William.
A royal insider shared: “William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit. He believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children's titles."
Royal Tensions
The tensions running deep between Harry and William were evident during Harry's recent four-day visit to the U.K., which saw no attempts at reconciliation from the Prince of Wales.
As the rift between the brothers continues to widen, William remains steadfast in his vision for the monarchy. The insider claimed: "He sees a future where it's him, Kate, their kids, and a handful of working royals. Harry and Meghan just don't fit into that vision anymore."
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has her own reservations about her husband's hardline approach.
"She worries William might regret going too far," a source disclosed. "Kate's instincts are to protect relationships and leave a door open. But she's realistic, too. If the decision is to cut Harry out completely, she knows there's no coming back from that."