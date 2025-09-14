First Contact in 3 Years: King Charles 'Schedules Zoom With Meghan and Grandkids' After Landmark Meeting With Son Harry

The last time King Charles had the opportunity to interact with his grandchildren was during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Since then, communication appears to have faltered, with Lilibet having met her grandfather just once in her short life.

A source pointed out: "He lights up when he talks about them. He wants them to know their grandfather before it’s too late."

While arrangements for the Zoom call are still being finalized, individuals familiar with the plan indicated that Prince Harry is directly involved in the organization of the meeting. However, Meghan’s participation remains uncertain.

One aide pointed out: "Whether she joins is up to her... This is less about politics and more about family."