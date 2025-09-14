Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > King Charles III

First Contact in 3 Years: King Charles 'Schedules Zoom With Meghan and Grandkids' After Landmark Meeting With Son Harry

Composite photo of King Charles, Prince William and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

King Charles is allegedly planning a Zoom call with Meghan Markle.

Profile Image

Sept. 14 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

King Charles III is reportedly planning a Zoom call with his estranged daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

This potential virtual reunion marks the first time in over three years that the royal family will attempt to reconnect, initiating what might be a thaw in the icy relations between Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes.

Article continues below advertisement

First Contact in 3 Years

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
king charles schedules zoom meghan markle grandkids prince harry
Source: MEGA

The last time Charles laid eyes on Archie and Lilibet was during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Sources close to the situation revealed that these efforts followed a recent tea between the King and Prince Harry at Clarence House, signaling a shift in attitudes towards family ties.

One palace insider told Rob Shuter: "It’s been more than three years since he’s seen them properly. The King desperately wants to be a grandfather. He knows time is precious, and this is his chance to reconnect."

Article continues below advertisement

The King and His Grandchildren

king charles schedules zoom meghan markle grandkids prince harry
Source: MEGA

The virtual meeting is being arranged through Harry directly.

The last time King Charles had the opportunity to interact with his grandchildren was during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Since then, communication appears to have faltered, with Lilibet having met her grandfather just once in her short life.

A source pointed out: "He lights up when he talks about them. He wants them to know their grandfather before it’s too late."

While arrangements for the Zoom call are still being finalized, individuals familiar with the plan indicated that Prince Harry is directly involved in the organization of the meeting. However, Meghan’s participation remains uncertain.

One aide pointed out: "Whether she joins is up to her... This is less about politics and more about family."

Article continues below advertisement

The Meeting

king charles schedules zoom meghan markle grandkids prince harry
Source: MEGA

Harry's brother William likely won't be present for any reunions.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, King Charles summoned Prince Harry amid growing concerns about the monarchy's future. The king is set on setting aside their differences for the sake of family unity, a move not shared by his other son, Prince William.

A royal insider shared: “William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit. He believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children's titles."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Camilla 'Divorce' Shock — How Queen Secretly Lives Apart From Cancer-Stricken Monarch Husband in $1.2Million Marriage-Split Home

Photo of King Charles, Princes Harry and William

'Dying' King Charles 'Summons' Prince Harry as Monarchy Faces Succession Showdown With William: 'This Isn't About Reconciliation'

Royal Tensions

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

king charles schedules zoom meghan markle grandkids prince harry
Source: MEGA

Harry is desperate to reconcile with his ailing dad.

The tensions running deep between Harry and William were evident during Harry's recent four-day visit to the U.K., which saw no attempts at reconciliation from the Prince of Wales.

As the rift between the brothers continues to widen, William remains steadfast in his vision for the monarchy. The insider claimed: "He sees a future where it's him, Kate, their kids, and a handful of working royals. Harry and Meghan just don't fit into that vision anymore."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has her own reservations about her husband's hardline approach.

"She worries William might regret going too far," a source disclosed. "Kate's instincts are to protect relationships and leave a door open. But she's realistic, too. If the decision is to cut Harry out completely, she knows there's no coming back from that."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.