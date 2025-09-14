'Oh My God, No': Inside the FBI Interrogation of the Transgender 'Lover' of Suspected Charle Kirk Assassin — as Law Enforcement Sources Declare the Man Who Changed His Name From Lance to 'Luna' is a 'Person of Interest'

The investigation is focusing on whether that anger was a key factor in the slaying of Kirk. Each of the six sources also confirmed that investigators believe Robinson had a romantic relationship with his roommate.

According to the sources, investigators initially sought to keep details about the roommate's gender identity confidential because the individual had been "extremely cooperative" with authorities.

The roommate, who changed their name from Lance to "Luna", was reportedly stunned by the events. "That's what happened? Oh my God, no," the roommate told investigators, according to one source. "Here are all the messages."

Messages shared with law enforcement included communications from a sender listed as "Tyler", who allegedly wrote that after the shooting, he had wrapped his rifle in a towel and stashed it in bushes near Utah Valley University, where the attack occurred.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said during a Friday news conference that Robinson also told the roommate in writing that the weapon would need to be retrieved.