'Oh My God, No': Inside the FBI Interrogation of the Transgender 'Lover' of Suspected Charle Kirk Assassin — as Law Enforcement Sources Declare the Man Who Changed His Name From Lance to 'Luna' is a 'Person of Interest'
Authorities are investigating whether Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, may have been motivated by anger at Kirk's outspoken views on gender identity, RadarOnline.com can report.
Six sources familiar with the case claimed that Robinson believed Kirk's positions were "hateful" toward people like Robinson's transgender roommate.
The Investigation
The investigation is focusing on whether that anger was a key factor in the slaying of Kirk. Each of the six sources also confirmed that investigators believe Robinson had a romantic relationship with his roommate.
According to the sources, investigators initially sought to keep details about the roommate's gender identity confidential because the individual had been "extremely cooperative" with authorities.
The roommate, who changed their name from Lance to "Luna", was reportedly stunned by the events. "That's what happened? Oh my God, no," the roommate told investigators, according to one source. "Here are all the messages."
Messages shared with law enforcement included communications from a sender listed as "Tyler", who allegedly wrote that after the shooting, he had wrapped his rifle in a towel and stashed it in bushes near Utah Valley University, where the attack occurred.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said during a Friday news conference that Robinson also told the roommate in writing that the weapon would need to be retrieved.
Robinson's Roommate
Kirk, known for his campus tours where he invited students to "Prove Me Wrong", was a vocal critic of gender-affirming care for minors and of allowing transgender women to compete in female athletics.
Investigators continue to press Robinson's roommate for information.
A second official said: "It's pretty clear that Robinson's roommate knew a lot and didn't say anything after the killing, so they're a person of interest officially and are cooperating. We want to keep it that way."
Another official added: "What we want to know is if anyone else had knowledge (of the shooting), before or after."
The Motive
Authorities are also examining whether local leftist groups in Utah had prior knowledge of Robinson's plans or offered support afterward.
The motive and political leanings of Robinson remain hotly debated online. Conservatives have portrayed him as a radical leftist, while liberals highlight his conservative upbringing in Utah.
Family members described Robinson as someone who had become "more political" in recent years.
In an interview, family matriarch Debbie Robinson emphasized the family's Republican ties. She said: "Most of my family members are Republican. I don't know any single one who's a Democrat." She added that the family supports President Trump's MAGA movement.
Gov. Cox also revealed that a Robinson family member told investigators the suspect recently engaged in a conversation where someone described Kirk as "spreading hate and was full of hate". However, it remains unclear who made that statement.
The LGBTQ Community
In the hours after the shooting, some media outlets, such as the Wall Street Journal, incorrectly reported that a bullet casing at the scene carried a message related to transgender people. LGBTQ advocates condemned the coverage as both inaccurate and dangerous.
The Human Rights Campaign issued a statement criticizing the Wall Street Journal's reporting: "In the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk's murder, the Wall Street Journal published unconfirmed reports that wrongfully tied the shooter to the LGBTQ+ community. This reporting was reckless and irresponsible, and it led to a wave of threats against the trans community from right-wing influencers — and a resulting wave of terror for a community that is already living in fear."
The statement continued: "Many online took the reporting from the Journal as an opportunity to spread vile, dangerous rhetoric about the LGBTQ+ community.
"Rage is what makes this country a tinder box. The rush to lob hot takes and publish clickbait is not how we are going to get out of this deeply divided, dangerous era. News outlets like the Wall Street Journal must do better."