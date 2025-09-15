Your tip
Charlie Kirk 'Assassin' Tyler Robinson Under 'Special Watch' After Telling Dad 'He’d Rather Die Than Hand Himself in'

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer Tyler Robinson has been placed under a 'special watch' in jail.

Sept. 15 2025, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson has been placed under a "special watch" after he was said to tell his father "he would rather kill himself" than surrender to authorities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Robinson, 22, was turned in to local law enforcement by his father around 10 P.M. on Thursday, September 11.

His surrender concluded the search for gunman who shot and killed Kirk, 31, about 20 minutes into one of the Turning Point USA founder's infamous public debates at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Tyler Robinson Under 'Special Watch' in Jail

Robinson has been placed in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) where he's checked on every 15 minutes.

Utah County Sheriff's Spokesperson Sergeant Raymond Ormond reportedly confirmed the 22-year-old has been placed in a Special Housing Unit (SHU) under "special watch" to ensure he does not harm himself or others.

Mental health professionals were said to be examining Robinson to determine whether or not he is suicidal after he allegedly confessed to killing the far-right activist to his father.

Robinson's "special watch" requires 24/7 support, including checks on the accused murderer every 15 minutes.

Tyler Robinson's Father Recognized Him in Suspect Photos

Robinson's father was said to tell authorities he recognized his son from suspect photos released to the public.

In addition to guards continuously checking on Robinson, the SHU also has an extensive security camera system monitoring all inmates and staff.

Robinson has been booked on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a weapon causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice. He has not been formally charged yet.

His father, Matt, a former police officer, reportedly told officials he recognized his son from photos released by authorities after the shooting at Kirk's "Prove Me Wrong" debate on the first stop of his American Comeback tour.

Robinson's father confronted him with the photos, allegedly prompting a confession.

Matt reportedly confronted his son, who was a student at Dixie Technical College, after he saw the photos.

Security cameras caught the suspect dressed in a long-sleeve black t-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap fleeing campus after Kirk sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the neck, which authorities believed was fired from 200-yards away.

A law enforcement official said to be briefed on the investigation reportedly said Matt showed the photos to his son and asked, "Tyler, is this you? This looks like you."

The father allegedly told police his son confessed to shooting the right-wing political commentator and when his dad urged him to surrender, he allegedly fired back: "I would rather kill myself than turn myself in."

Kirk sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

After Robinson allegedly expressed a desire to end his life, Matt persuaded his son to speak with a youth pastor who worked with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

A family friend also contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information about Robinson, which was relayed to the FBI and Utah County officials.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Robinson is said to be since being thrown behind bars.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said: "He has not confessed to authorities. He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating."

