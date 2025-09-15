EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle Snubbed Queen's Pleas to End Her Estrangement With Father Thomas Markle After He Became a 'Royal Problem'

Thomas staged paparazzi photographs of himself being fitted for a suit and browsing pictures of the royal couple, later admitting the move was designed to improve his public image.

Days before the ceremony, he pulled out, citing health problems, sparking chaos for the bride and further damaging relations between father and daughter.

A royal insider claimed about the fallout: "The Queen took a practical view. She felt that if Meghan had quietly gone to Mexico to speak with Thomas, the drama would have ended.

"But Meghan rejected the idea outright. Her reasons didn't seem genuine, and both Charles and the Queen recognized that. They believed she simply didn't want to repair the relationship."