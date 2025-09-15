'My Conscience Is Clear': Prince Harry Insists He Did Not 'Air Dirty Laundry In Public' By Slamming Royals in 'Spare' Memoir as Duke Says King Charles Now His 'Focus'
Prince Harry insists his controversial memoir Spare was not a revenge attack on the Royal Family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex was speaking out following the end of his "successful" return to the U.K., in which he saw his cancer-stricken father King Charles for the first time in 19 months.
'Not About Revenge'
The U.S.-based royal was quizzed over this tell-all book, released in 2023, which contained numerous damning accusations against his own family.
But Harry is adamant his outbursts were simply "corrections" to claims made against him and he used the book, as well as the Netflix documentary he featured in alongside wife Meghan Markle, to put his side of the story across.
He said: "I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative.
"The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected."
He added: "I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.
"It is not about revenge, it is about accountability."
Meghan's Advice
Harry also revealed the words of wisdom his wife, Meghan, gave him were to "just stick to the truth".
The Duke's 416-page tome Spare made a series of jaw-dropping claims and laid bare the rift within the Royal Family.
One accusation aimed at his brother accused William of leaving Harry with visible "scrapes and bruises" after an alleged attack.
He claimed: "(William) grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor."
It also claimed William teased Harry about his panic attacks and that King Charles put his own interests above his second son, and saw Harry reference taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms and his enjoyment of the TV show Friends.
Main 'Focus'
Harry outlined his "focus really has to be on my dad" in the next year, amid rumors the Duke is keen to make more returns to his homeland and reconnect with other members of the royal family.
Charles is believed to be keen on repairing his relationship with Harry and getting to know his two grandchildren, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, whom he has not seen for three years.
An insider said: "It's become clear that Harry now regrets some of his actions. He wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the U.K.
"It's hard to see him ever coming back to live in Britain but this may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again."
It came after Prince Harry's spokesman said he "loved" being back in the U.K. and "catching up" with his good causes and friends.
His spokesperson gave an upbeat review of the U.K. tour, saying: "He's obviously loved being back in the U.K., catching up with old friends, colleagues and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him."