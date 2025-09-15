'My Conscience Is Clear': Prince Harry Insists He Did Not 'Air Dirty Laundry In Public' By Slamming Royals in 'Spare' Memoir as Duke Says King Charles Now His 'Focus'

The U.S.-based royal was quizzed over this tell-all book, released in 2023, which contained numerous damning accusations against his own family.

But Harry is adamant his outbursts were simply "corrections" to claims made against him and he used the book, as well as the Netflix documentary he featured in alongside wife Meghan Markle, to put his side of the story across.

He said: "I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative.

"The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected."

He added: "I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.

"It is not about revenge, it is about accountability."