Kelly Clarkson's Ultimate Betrayal: Late Husband and Her Assistant 'Got Smoldering Close' During Pandemic Inside Their Montana Ranch
Kelly Clarkson was double-crossed by her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and her former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones, as they grew closer while the trio was under home lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The three holed up at her Montana ranch, as Blackstock and the woman, revealed as his "beautiful and loving partner in life and business," strengthened their bond and relationship, while Clarkson, 43, ultimately filed for divorce in June 2020.
'Housing Her Replacement'
“What Kelly didn’t realize was she was literally housing her replacement,” one pal dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Substack. “The lockdown gave Brandon and Brittney the perfect chance to get closer, right under Kelly’s nose.”
“Kelly trusted them both completely,” spilled the source. “She never suspected the glances and private chats meant more."
Ranch Battle
Clarkson started taping her talk show from her ranch in Philipsburg, Montana, beginning in the first week of April 2020. Less than three months later, the Because of You songstress filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage and two children.
At the time, she listed “irreconcilable differences” at the reason behind her filing.
Blackstock continued to live at the ranch, which Clarkson had purchased in 2019.
She unsuccessfully attempted to have him evicted during their divorce proceedings. He eventually bought a $1.8 million home in Butte, Montana, in April 2022, shortly after the former couple's divorce was finalized.
However, Blackstock received a 5.12 percent stake in the former couple's ranch as part of the settlement.
Jones Worked for Clarkson and Blackstock
Jones worked as Clarkson's personal assistant from 2016 through 2018, handling various touring duties.
She then received a significant promotion to become Blackstock's executive assistant for his Starstruck Entertainment artist management company. While there, Jones continued to work for Clarkson, handling the day-to-day artist schedule for her daytime talk show, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Jones held the position working with both Clarkson and Blackstock until the Grammy winner filed for divorce. Her profile lists her as moving into a position at Blackstock's V Bar V Cattle Co., starting in June 2020, and holding the job until his death in August.
Blackstock and Jones' relationship was first revealed in his obituary, following his August 7 death from cancer after a three-year battle with melanoma.
In addition to gushing about their love, the obit stated that the couple "started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana."
Blackstock 'Wasn't a Great Husband'
Even though the Stronger singer was aware of Blackstock and Jones' romance before his death, it "was just the icing on the cake of the disappointment she felt over the delusion of their marriage," a source told the Daily Mail.
"Brandon chose to move on with someone Kelly knew and trusted, and that just adds to the person he ended up being to her. He was a great father, but wasn't a great husband."
The former couple shared daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington, 9.
Clarkson announced she was indefinitely postponing the remainder of her Las Vegas residency shows on August 6, one day before Blackstock's death. She said at the time, "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."