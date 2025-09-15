Kelly Clarkson's Ultimate Betrayal: Late Husband and Her Assistant 'Got Smoldering Close' During Pandemic Inside Their Montana Ranch

Clarkson started taping her talk show from her ranch in Philipsburg, Montana, beginning in the first week of April 2020. Less than three months later, the Because of You songstress filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage and two children.

At the time, she listed “irreconcilable differences” at the reason behind her filing.

Blackstock continued to live at the ranch, which Clarkson had purchased in 2019.

She unsuccessfully attempted to have him evicted during their divorce proceedings. He eventually bought a $1.8 million home in Butte, Montana, in April 2022, shortly after the former couple's divorce was finalized.

However, Blackstock received a 5.12 percent stake in the former couple's ranch as part of the settlement.