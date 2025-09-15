Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's Ultimate Betrayal: Late Husband and Her Assistant 'Got Smoldering Close' During Pandemic Inside Their Montana Ranch

Photo of Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, and Brittney Jones
Source: Mega, @shelbyblackstock/Instagram, @brittneyjones/Insagram

Jones worked as Clarkson's assistant before falling for Blackstock.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 15 2025, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kelly Clarkson was double-crossed by her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and her former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones, as they grew closer while the trio was under home lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The three holed up at her Montana ranch, as Blackstock and the woman, revealed as his "beautiful and loving partner in life and business," strengthened their bond and relationship, while Clarkson, 43, ultimately filed for divorce in June 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

'Housing Her Replacement'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Source: MEGA

Clarkson's assistant spent quarantine on the singer's Montana ranch along with her boss and Blackstock.

“What Kelly didn’t realize was she was literally housing her replacement,” one pal dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Substack. “The lockdown gave Brandon and Brittney the perfect chance to get closer, right under Kelly’s nose.”

“Kelly trusted them both completely,” spilled the source. “She never suspected the glances and private chats meant more."

Article continues below advertisement

Ranch Battle

Photo of Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Source: MEGA

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020.

Clarkson started taping her talk show from her ranch in Philipsburg, Montana, beginning in the first week of April 2020. Less than three months later, the Because of You songstress filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage and two children.

At the time, she listed “irreconcilable differences” at the reason behind her filing.

Blackstock continued to live at the ranch, which Clarkson had purchased in 2019.

She unsuccessfully attempted to have him evicted during their divorce proceedings. He eventually bought a $1.8 million home in Butte, Montana, in April 2022, shortly after the former couple's divorce was finalized.

However, Blackstock received a 5.12 percent stake in the former couple's ranch as part of the settlement.

Article continues below advertisement

Jones Worked for Clarkson and Blackstock

Phot oof Brittney Jones
Source: @brittneyjones/Insagram

Jones worked for Clarkson then became Blackstock's executive assistant.

Jones worked as Clarkson's personal assistant from 2016 through 2018, handling various touring duties.

She then received a significant promotion to become Blackstock's executive assistant for his Starstruck Entertainment artist management company. While there, Jones continued to work for Clarkson, handling the day-to-day artist schedule for her daytime talk show, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Jones held the position working with both Clarkson and Blackstock until the Grammy winner filed for divorce. Her profile lists her as moving into a position at Blackstock's V Bar V Cattle Co., starting in June 2020, and holding the job until his death in August.

Blackstock and Jones' relationship was first revealed in his obituary, following his August 7 death from cancer after a three-year battle with melanoma.

In addition to gushing about their love, the obit stated that the couple "started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana."

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

EXCLUSIVE: Why Katy Perry is 'Winning Singles Battle' With Ex-Fiancé Orlando Bloom — 'He's Finding it Impossible to Pick Up Another Celeb Beauty'

Split photo of Iman and David Bowie

EXCLUSIVE: David Bowie's Widow Iman 'Fuming and Devastated' Over Plan for Shock Film on Late Music Icon Husband's Sleazy Sexcapades

Blackstock 'Wasn't a Great Husband'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson didn't reveal her ex-husband's illness until shortly before he died.

Even though the Stronger singer was aware of Blackstock and Jones' romance before his death, it "was just the icing on the cake of the disappointment she felt over the delusion of their marriage," a source told the Daily Mail.

"Brandon chose to move on with someone Kelly knew and trusted, and that just adds to the person he ended up being to her. He was a great father, but wasn't a great husband."

The former couple shared daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington, 9.

Clarkson announced she was indefinitely postponing the remainder of her Las Vegas residency shows on August 6, one day before Blackstock's death. She said at the time, "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.