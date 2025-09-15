Trump Ignores Charlie Kirk Vigil and Works on His Golf Game Instead — Just Days After Right-wing Activist is Gunned Down in Front of Thousands
Donald Trump decided to bail on Charlie Kirk's vigil to go play golf, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite raging over the right-wing activist's death for a few hours, the president was a no-show at the event, which took place at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, September 14.
Where Was Trump?
According to Trump's White House press schedule, the 79-year-old instead spent Sunday golfing it up in Bedminster, New Jersey. He then returned to the White House at about 6:30 p.m. after a crowd of people had formed outside Kirk's vigil.
While the controversial politician did not attend, 85 members of Congress did, as well as notable MAGA supporters, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Leavitt made sure to tell the audience what her boss thought of Kirk and said, "I speak on behalf of the president when I say President Trump loved you, Charlie, so much."
Even Arizona Senator Jake Hoffman, a friend of Kirk, decided to gush over Trump as well as Vice President JD Vance, the latter of whom was set to host an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show on Monday, September 15.
Will Trump Be At Kirk's Funeral?
"We know there are two special individuals in that big, beautiful White House who care about Charlie Kirk, don’t we?" Hoffman gushed to the crowd. "President Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance love Charlie Kirk just like you love Charlie Kirk."
While the former reality star was not at the vigil, Trump is expected to attend the conservative podcaster's funeral next weekend in Arizona.
"It’s a very sad weekend in the sense that we lost a great person,” Trump recently said. "We're going to Arizona, taking some people with us on Air Force One." However, no word yet on whether his wife, First Lady Melania, will be joining him.
He explained: "I didn’t ask (Melania) that, but a lot of people are. We're going to Europe, so we're going to be doing that. I haven't even thought of it. I've been thinking about other things."
The President Is More About His White House Construction
Last week, Trump didn't seem too interested in discussing the 31-year-old's death while on the White House lawn with reporters.
"My condolences on the loss of your friend, Charlie Kirk. How are you holding up?" a reporter asked the divisive president.
Trump responded: "I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get for about 150 years.
"And it's gonna be a beauty. It'll be an absolutely magnificent structure."
Social media users on X were quick to call out Trump, as one person raged: "He is just brutal to watch or listen to, period. Evil and self-indulgent at all levels."
Did They Catch Kirk's Killer?
Another added: "Trump cares more about his ballroom than the death of his friend. Narcissistic behavior," and one reacted, "Cannot make it about someone else for even 5 seconds."
After a two-day manhunt, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was arrested, and he is expected to be charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, according to a probable cause affidavit, following the death of Kirk.
According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a family member of Robinson's allegedly claimed he had confessed or implied he was the gunman at large.
Cox also revealed inscriptions were found on bullet casings belonging to Robinson, including "Hey fascists! Catch!" and lyrics to the anti-fascist Italian song Bella Ciao.
While he allegedly confessed to his family about his crime, Cox confirmed Robinson has yet to say anything to police.
"He has not confessed to authorities," Cox said. "He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating."