Trump Ignores Charlie Kirk Vigil and Works on His Golf Game Instead — Just Days After Right-wing Activist is Gunned Down in Front of Thousands

According to Trump's White House press schedule, the 79-year-old instead spent Sunday golfing it up in Bedminster, New Jersey. He then returned to the White House at about 6:30 p.m. after a crowd of people had formed outside Kirk's vigil.

While the controversial politician did not attend, 85 members of Congress did, as well as notable MAGA supporters, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Leavitt made sure to tell the audience what her boss thought of Kirk and said, "I speak on behalf of the president when I say President Trump loved you, Charlie, so much."

Even Arizona Senator Jake Hoffman, a friend of Kirk, decided to gush over Trump as well as Vice President JD Vance, the latter of whom was set to host an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show on Monday, September 15.