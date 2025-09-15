EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Death Fears — Singing Sensation Sparks Concern 'He’s Secretly Terminally Ill' by Announcing Grim Posthumous Album Plan and Dedicating Haunting Tribute to Daughters
Ed Sheeran's recent revelations about a posthumous album have sent shockwaves through fans, sparking fears the singer may be battling a secret illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 34-year-old music icon stunned the world with news he has already planned a career-spanning album titled Eject, which is to be released after his death.
An Album In His Will
His album, which Sheeran has included in his will, will be carefully curated by his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and features tracks spanning his career from age 18 to his final days.
In an emotional interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Sheeran candidly discussed his plans for the album, which he described as a "legacy project."
He said: "Eject is the album in the will. It's actually in my will, and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it.
"It's fully in there if I were to go tomorrow."
The revelation left listeners stunned, especially given the intimate and personal nature of the album's conception.
Health Speculation
Sheeran continued: "I've always wanted to leave something behind that people would find interesting. Some won't like the idea, but others will see it as a unique piece of who I am."
Fans were quick to comment on the announcement, with one saying: "Not the biggest fan of Ed, but the fact he's planning an album called Eject that's already in his will is pretty rock and roll."
Another added: "Ed goes to heaven, and we get his last specially picked album – legendary stuff."
But he star's openness about mortality has also intensified speculation surrounding his health, sources tell us.
Opening Up About Past Struggles
Earlier this year, Sheeran shared how his life and music had been deeply influenced by personal struggles, including the emotional turmoil surrounding his wife's difficult pregnancy in 2022 and the tragic loss of his close friend, Jamal Edwards.
In his latest album Play, which he describes as the most powerful and personal of his career, Sheeran reflects on these painful moments.
His track The Vow is said to be a reimagining of his 2014 hit Thinking Out Loud – a love letter to Cherry.
He's also included a haunting tribute to his daughters, Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, on his new album.
For Always is a poignant, soul-searching ballad in which Sheeran sings to his girls: "Sometimes the stars will guide you better than I can, and you'll close your eyes holding another's hand. Your skin, your hair, your world will change, you will trust someone, your heart will break. I will be the constant that remains. And for all my life and until we meet again, I’m forever, I’m for always."
While Sheeran has never publicly confirmed any health issues, his fans have begun to worry about the emotional tone of his new music.
The album Play, recorded across the globe and finished in India, features songs about life, love, and loss, including Opening, a track capturing his struggle through what he calls "the darkest cage" of his life.
The album also features a surprisingly raw rap section, where Sheeran opens up about the emotional toll of fame and personal loss, singing: "My heart's been broke so many times by loved ones that I don't even feel like talking."
One source close to Sheeran's inner circle spoke candidly about the singer's recent behavior and the health concerns that have begun to circulate.
The insider added: "Over the past few months, those of us closest to Ed have noticed a significant change in his demeanor – he's been more withdrawn than usual, and there are moments when he seems to be grappling with something deeper.
'Reading Between The Lines'
"He's always been a private person, but lately, there's been an air of finality to some of the conversations he’s been having.
"His will, his plans for a posthumous album, his dedications to his daughters and wife on his new album – these things were never part of the usual conversations we would have about his career.
"It's definitely caused a lot of concern among his team and family. "There are whispers that he's been to some medical appointments in recent months, but he hasn't shared many details with anyone.
"It's not just the album – it's the personal tone of his latest music.
"It almost feels like he's already preparing to say goodbye to his fans and family."
Another insider said: "I've never seen him so focused on leaving behind a legacy. It's as if he’s accepting something that he knows is out of his control.
"Whether that's true or not, no one can say for sure. But I think people are beginning to read between the lines."