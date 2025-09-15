EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Death Fears — Singing Sensation Sparks Concern 'He’s Secretly Terminally Ill' by Announcing Grim Posthumous Album Plan and Dedicating Haunting Tribute to Daughters

The 34-year-old music icon stunned the world with news he has already planned a career-spanning album titled Eject, which is to be released after his death.

Ed Sheeran 's recent revelations about a posthumous album have sent shockwaves through fans, sparking fears the singer may be battling a secret illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The revelation left listeners stunned, especially given the intimate and personal nature of the album's conception.

"It's fully in there if I were to go tomorrow."

He said: "Eject is the album in the will. It's actually in my will, and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it.

In an emotional interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe , Sheeran candidly discussed his plans for the album, which he described as a "legacy project."

His album, which Sheeran has included in his will, will be carefully curated by his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and features tracks spanning his career from age 18 to his final days.

But he star's openness about mortality has also intensified speculation surrounding his health, sources tell us.

Another added: "Ed goes to heaven, and we get his last specially picked album – legendary stuff."

Fans were quick to comment on the announcement, with one saying: "Not the biggest fan of Ed, but the fact he's planning an album called Eject that's already in his will is pretty rock and roll."

Sheeran continued: "I've always wanted to leave something behind that people would find interesting. Some won't like the idea, but others will see it as a unique piece of who I am."

Earlier this year, Sheeran shared how his life and music had been deeply influenced by personal struggles, including the emotional turmoil surrounding his wife's difficult pregnancy in 2022 and the tragic loss of his close friend, Jamal Edwards.

In his latest album Play, which he describes as the most powerful and personal of his career, Sheeran reflects on these painful moments.

His track The Vow is said to be a reimagining of his 2014 hit Thinking Out Loud – a love letter to Cherry.

He's also included a haunting tribute to his daughters, Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, on his new album.

For Always is a poignant, soul-searching ballad in which Sheeran sings to his girls: "Sometimes the stars will guide you better than I can, and you'll close your eyes holding another's hand. Your skin, your hair, your world will change, you will trust someone, your heart will break. I will be the constant that remains. And for all my life and until we meet again, I’m forever, I’m for always."

While Sheeran has never publicly confirmed any health issues, his fans have begun to worry about the emotional tone of his new music.

The album Play, recorded across the globe and finished in India, features songs about life, love, and loss, including Opening, a track capturing his struggle through what he calls "the darkest cage" of his life.