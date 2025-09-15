EXCLUSIVE: Why Katy Perry is 'Winning Singles Battle' With Ex-Fiancé Orlando Bloom — 'He's Finding it Impossible to Pick Up Another Celeb Beauty'

Reports later suggested he had also been flirting openly during trips to Miami, where he attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix with Tom Brady and Timothée Chalamet. By contrast, Perry, 40, has been juggling her demanding Lifetimes Tour with a new connection.

She was spotted dining in Montreal with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 53, before he was seen in the crowd at one of her shows, singing along to her hits.

One friend claimed: "Katy's really excited. It's all fresh and surprising, but she's always been interested in politics and finds Justin very charismatic. After all the drama with Orlando, it's a big lift for her confidence to have his attention."

For Bloom, the timing has been bruising. A source claimed: "Watching Katy with someone as good-looking and high-profile as Justin has been rough. Orlando feels outmatched by her – in looks, charm, and brains – and it's shaken him more than he thought it would.

"He thought he was going to get back out there and have his pick of whichever A-lister he approached, but he's now losing out in the singles game to Katy big time."