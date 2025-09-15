Connecticut Man, 65, Wins Unbelievable Plea Deal After Admitting to Raping Girl Thousands of Times and Impregnating Her at Age 12

A man who raped and impregnated a girl in his care when she was 12 years old has received a slap on the wrist for his crimes in a shocking plea deal, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Roger Barriault, from Connecticut, is believed to have sexually assaulted the victim, named Crystal, up to 4,000 times, beginning when she was 9 years old, and was handed a plea deal for first-degree sexual assault.

Details Of Plea Revealed

Source: unsplash Roger Barriault confessed to sexually assaulting a young girl in his care.

The charge carries a sentence of 25 years, which can be suspended after 10 years. However, the 65-year-old must serve at least 5 years behind bars and will also have 20 years of probation. Barriault was arrested after Crystal, who is now 30 years old, went to the authorities in 2023. According to the victim, the Connecticut Department of Children and Families had put her in the care of a person who introduced her to Barriault. While being in his care, she faced daily sexual assault. Barriault's wife, Darlene, was also arrested and will face a charge of risk of injury to a minor. A DNA test of Crystal's daughter proved Barriault is the father of her child.

Victim Speaks Out

Source: @WTNH News8/YouTube The victim, now 30 years old, was impregnated by Barriault when she was 12 years old.

Crystal's attorney, Nate Baber, spoke out and revealed his client is happy her abuser is finally facing justice. "She feels proud that she was able to stand up to this guy that she was abused by for so long, and she feels hopeful," Baber said. "This is the first time in a very long time she feels hopeful. That's what she did was the right thing, and people are listening." Crystal has also filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, accusing them of ignoring the abuse she endured. In response, the department claimed they were legally not allowed to comment on the case.

Source: DCF The Connecticut Department of Children and Families are also being sued by the victim.

However, they explained, "statutes do allow us to correct misinformation made public about the Department's role in how the victim arrived in the home of the person who harmed her. "To that end, it has been reported that DCF 'lost track' of the victim and a prior legal guardian in 2005. To clarify, the Department had no involvement with the child or any of the involved families between 2003-2006." The statement concluded: "Also, Mr. Barriault and his wife were never licensed foster parents for the Department, and the now adult victim was not placed into the home of Roger Barriault by the Department. The family received guardianship of the victim via the Probate Court as a child." According to the police warrant, there had been as many as 12 children living in Barriault's home at one time.

