Putin Defies Trump Peace Plan and Deploys Nuclear Bombers in 'WW3 War Games'
Vladimir Putin has boldly defied Donald Trump's peace plan and deployed nuclear bombers as part of his "war games," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The despot, 72, launched his Tu-22M3 strategic bombers as part of a joint military exercise drill with Belarus, in which the soldiers must fight off a mock attack and demonstrate "crushing" their enemies.
Putin Conducts 'WW3 War Games' With Belarus
Video footage reportedly captured a bomber carrying out a strike on the mock enemy, "disrupting the control system and destroying critical objects."
Meanwhile, Russian MiG-31 fighter jets equipped with hypersonic Kinzhal ballistic missiles completed a four-hour flyover mission over neutral waters in the Barents Sea.
The Kinzhal is capable of carrying either nuclear or conventional weapons, which the Kremlin has previously used in assaults on Ukraine.
Russian Drones Detected Near Poland Spark Airspace Warning
Troops were also said to run a drill on using nuclear weapons in Belarus – which borders NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – as preparations to fire the "super-weapon" Oreshnik from the region are underway.
Exercises involved several different military aircraft models, warships, small missile and anti-submarine vessels, minesweepers, submarines and missile boats.
As Putin's troops ran military drills, NATO and Poland deployed aircraft after a message warning of a "threat of an air attack" was detected over Polish airspace after Russian drones were caught flying over the Ukraine border.
As NATO forces scrambled to send aircraft to monitor Polish airspace, the eastern city of Lublin was temporarily shut down.
Residents in the region received a chilling message reportedly stating: "Threat of an air attack. Exercise particular caution. Follow the instructions of the services. Await further announcements."
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X: "Due to the threat posed by Russian drones operating over Ukraine near the border with Poland, preventive operations of aviation – Polish and allied – have begun in our airspace.
"Ground-based air defense systems have reached the highest state of readiness."
Video Footage Captures Air Sirens Wailing Under 'Threat of an Air Attack'
Citizens were urged to 'exercise particular caution' after a 'threat of an air attack' was detected at the Ukraine border.
Footage of air sirens wailing was shared on social media, marking the first time such an event has taken place in the region since an unprovoked Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
After no signs of immediate threat were detected, Tusk shared a follow-up post confirming the warning had been lifted.
Tusk applauded the swift response from the military and NATO, saying: "Thank you to all involved in the operation in the air and on the ground. We remain vigilant."
Polish defense officials said military aircraft took part in the operation near the Ukraine border "to ensure the security of our airspace," a mere three days after the country shot down Russian drones.
The Operational Command of Polish armed forces said in a statement: "These actions are preventative in nature and aimed at securing airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened area."