Putin Defies Trump Peace Plan and Deploys Nuclear Bombers in 'WW3 War Games'

Troops were also said to run a drill on using nuclear weapons in Belarus – which borders NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – as preparations to fire the "super-weapon" Oreshnik from the region are underway.

Exercises involved several different military aircraft models, warships, small missile and anti-submarine vessels, minesweepers, submarines and missile boats.

As Putin's troops ran military drills, NATO and Poland deployed aircraft after a message warning of a "threat of an air attack" was detected over Polish airspace after Russian drones were caught flying over the Ukraine border.